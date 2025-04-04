Sweet corn sensation: Mayahuel in Astoria introduces masa-based dessert menu

April 4, 2025 By Jessica Militello

Foodies and dessert lovers are in for a delicious surprise at Mayahuel in Astoria, where the newest dessert menu puts masa—corn dough—at center stage, showcasing just how sweet and versatile corn can be.

Located at 32-07 34th Ave., the family-owned Mexican restaurant debuted its masa-based desserts in early March, all crafted using corn milled in-house from their own molino. The corn is sustainably sourced from small farmers in Mexico, staying true to the restaurant’s roots. Brothers and co-owners Ivan and Marc Vazquez work closely with executive chef Gerardo Duarte to develop inventive offerings that reflect both tradition and creativity. While corn might seem like an unconventional ingredient for dessert, Marc notes that it’s surprisingly easy to work with and opens the door to unexpected flavor combinations.

“This is the first time we started playing around with dessert especially, and the corn we use is not sweet,” said Marc. “The natural corn that we bring in here, it has no flavor, and since masa itself is not sweet, we’re able to adapt it and add certain kinds of sweetness. That way, it can become a dessert.”

Mayahuel first opened its doors in November 2022, bringing the Astoria community a taste of authentic Mexican cuisine rooted in tradition and family. Many of the dishes are inspired by meals their mother made while they were growing up, alongside new ideas developed collaboratively by brothers Ivan and Marc Vazquez and executive chef Gerardo Duarte. In the nearly three years since opening, the team has continuously refreshed the menu to keep things exciting while holding onto customer favorites that have become staples.

The corn used in their kitchen is sourced through Tamoa, a company that partners with small farmers across Mexico to supply native ingredients such as maize, frijol, and chile to restaurants in the United States, Canada, and Europe. In Mexican culture, corn is more than a food—it’s a sacred staple that dates back to ancient civilizations and plays a central role in countless traditional dishes and customs. At Mayahuel, its presence throughout the menu serves as both a culinary foundation and a tribute to heritage.

The development of the masa-based dessert offerings took about two months of experimentation as the team worked to perfect the texture, flavor, and presentation. Special attention was paid to how masa behaves in sweet applications, ensuring that each dessert honored tradition while offering something new for guests to experience.

“It’s a whole process to make sure the corn is edible,” said Marc. “Once we grind it up, we have to make sure the corn maintains its color, so it’s a lot of labor and once you put it in the dessert, they’re not all going to be consistent, and we’re very serious when it comes to pretty nice plates- it’s a very delicate process.”

The new desserts include dishes like strawberry tamale, a soft, steamed masa tamale filled with strawberries. There’s also the Nicuatole meringue, the restaurant’s take on the classic Oaxacan corn-based dessert, topped with airy meringue. Another tasty treat includes their masa churros, which come with chocolate sauce and a scoop of vanilla ice cream. When guests dine in, their server will tell them which desserts are available that day and any new innovations as the restaurant’s team continues to explore and create new tasty treats to enjoy.

“One of the great things is that Mayahuel is experimenting a lot with corn, which comes specifically from Mexico,” said Marc. “We experiment a lot with masa, not only with our entrees and appetizers but mostly with our desserts just to see how we can play around and see what works and what doesn’t.”