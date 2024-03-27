You are reading

Mets legend Dwight Gooden to hold meet-and-greet at Murphy’s Bar in Astoria Apr. 19

Photo courtesy of Murphy’s Bar Astoria on Instagram

Mar. 27, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

Former New York Mets pitcher Dwight Gooden will be holding a special meet-and-greet at Murphy’s Bar at 45-01 23rd Ave. in Astoria on Friday, Apr. 19 from 7-9 p.m.

For $25, fans can get an autograph from and a picture with Gooden. Attendees will have the chance to chat with Gooden prior to the viewing party of the Mets-Dodgers game in Los Angeles at 10 p.m.

Murphy’s will be offering patrons a food and drink special throughout this event. Tickets and more information on the event can be found here.

Gooden spent 11 years of his 16-year career pitching for the Mets. In addition to being a member of the 1986 World Series-winning team, Gooden won the National League Rookie of the Year in 1984 and the National League Cy Young Award in 1985. He was a four-time all-star and a Silver Slugger Award-winner with the Mets. On Apr. 14, the Mets will be retiring his number 16 during a pregame ceremony.

In addition to pitching in Queens, Gooden spent parts of three seasons pitching for the Yankees. On May 14, 1996, he threw a no-hitter as a member of the Yankees.

