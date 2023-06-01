You are reading

Michael J. Fox to receive a lifetime achievement award at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria

Actor and activist Michael J. Fox will pick up a lifetime achievement award at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria. (Photo by Mark Siegler)

June 1, 2023 By Bill Parry

The Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria will honor Michael J. Fox with its Lifetime Achievement Award during its annual spring Movie Image Awards benefit on Tuesday, June 6.

This year’s event celebrates leaders in comedy and will salute the career of the actor and activist, as well as his upcoming project “STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie” on Apple TV+, which tells his story in his own words. Using documentary, archival and scripted elements, it tells the improbable tale of an undersized kid from a Canadian army base who rose to the heights of stardom in 1980s Hollywood.

“STILL” accounts his public life full of nostalgic thrills and cinematic gloss with his never-before-seen private journey including the years that followed his diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease at the age of 29. The film chronicles Fox’s personal and professional triumphs and travails and explores what happens when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease.

Fox gained fame for his starring roles playing Alex P. Keaton on the sitcom “Family Ties” and Marty McFly in “Back to the Future.” His blockbuster movies include “Back to the Future,” “The Secret of My Success,” “Doc Hollywood,” “Casualties of War” and “The American President.”

He returned to television in his award-winning lead role on “Spin City,” followed by guest appearances in series like “Rescue Me,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “The Good Wife.”

His many awards include five Emmys, four Golden Globes, one Grammy, two Screen Actors Guild awards, the People’s Choice award and GQ Man of the Year. In 2000, he launched the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, which is now the leading Parkinson’s organization in the world. To date the foundation has raised over $1.5 billion.

Fox will be in attendance at the Museum to accept his award for Lifetime Achievement.

“We are honored to present the MoMI Lifetime Achievement Award to the legendary Michael J. Fox, a great artist and inspiring human being, at our Spring 2023 Moving Image Awards benefit event,” said MoMI’s Co-Chairmen Ivan Lustig and Michael Barker. “His many contributions in film and television for over four decades have been memorable and meaningful and exemplary for so many who come through our Museum’s doors.”

Documentary filmmaker John Wilson, a self-described “anxious New Yorker,” will join Fox and accept his award for Innovative Series. Wilson made his HBO debut as writer, director, cameraman, executive producer and narrator in 2020 with the now critically acclaimed and Emmy-nominated “How To with John Wilson,” entering its third season later this year.

Documentary filmmaker John Wilson will also be honored by MoMI for his HBO series. (Photo by Jon Pack)

The series is a uniquely hilarious odyssey of self-discovery and cultural observation, as Wilson covertly and obsessively films the lives of his fellow New Yorkers while attempting to give everyday advice on relatable topics. Building upon Wilson’s previously released “how to” short films, the episodes take wildly unexpected turns, but are grounded in John’s refreshing honesty.

“We are thrilled to honor John Wilson at our Spring 2023 Moving Image Awards benefit event and present him with the award for Innovative Series,” said Lustig and Barker. “His one-of-a-kind docu-comedy style is a breath of fresh air for the television industry and we are honored to celebrate his work here at the Museum.”

His short films “Los Angeles Plays New York” and “The Road to Magnasanti” were official selections of the 2016 and 2017 New York Film Festival.

Funds raised at the Moving Image Awards help support MoMI’s exhibitions, screenings and education and community engagement programs, which serve children and their families, most of whom are residents of the most ethnically diverse region in the world, Queens.

“In the midst of the writers’ strike, our Spring Moving Image Awards event is especially meaningful as we celebrate the work that goes into creating innovative series and movies,” MoMI Curator of Film Eric Hynes said.

The evening includes a cocktail reception in the Hearst Lobby at 6 p.m., followed by the program and awards ceremony in the Sumner M. Redstone Theater at 7 p.m., and a seated dinner afterward in the Hearst Lobby and Kaufman Courtyard.

For more information, visit movingimage.us.

email the author: [email protected]

With the looming spectre of a late budget, Adams says reaching a balanced plan will be ‘painful’

Reaching a balanced budget for the next fiscal year will be “painful,” Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday as negotiations over a spending plan that must pass by July 1 kick off this month.

Hizzoner made the remarks in reference to crafting a balanced budget that accounts for the minimum $4.3 billion his office expects to spend on providing for tens of thousands of asylum seekers between this fiscal year and the next. The cost projection, Adams has repeatedly said, has driven recent rounds of wide-ranging spending cuts to the city’s libraries, social services programs and public university system.

Mets star visits Flushing school to teach students about healthy eating

New York Mets outfielder Mark Canha joined students at P.S. 201Q Discovery School for Inquiry and Research in Flushing on May 31 to encourage healthy eating. During the Eat Smart with the Mets event, Canha joined students for a cooking lesson as they learned to create a healthy meal together.

Eat Smart with the Mets was organized through a partnership between the Amazin’ Mets Foundation, GrowNYC and Empire BlueCross BlueShield. The event is meant to encourage healthy eating and provide nutritional knowledge for these young students.

Long Island Jewish Forest Hills Hospital debuts new robot for orthopedic surgeries

Long Island Jewish (LIJ) Forest Hills Hospital officials and Congresswoman Grace Meng on Tuesday, May 30, unveiled the hospital’s new high-tech robot for orthopedic surgeries that will offer patients a minimally invasive alternative for hip, total knee and partial knee replacements. 

The Stryker Mako SmartRobotics system was made possible through $1M in federal funding secured by Meng. The LIJ Forest Hills robot is one of 15 critical care projects in Queens from $21.3 million in federal funding secured by Meng in January. 

George Santos’ former aide says he got his job after sending money to disgraced congressman’s staffer

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who briefly worked as an aide to U.S. Rep. George Santos says he got his job after sending a series of payments to one of the Republican’s top deputies.

Derek Myers, 31, told staff of the House’s ethics subcommittee during an interview Wednesday that while he was trying to get a job in Santos’ congressional office in late January, he sent at least seven $150 payments to Santos’ director of operations, Vish Burra.

Bayside taekwondo teacher earns gold medal at Asia Pacific Masters Games in South Korea

Joseph Lupo Jr., the headmaster at Bayside’s New York Black Belt Center, recently returned home after winning the gold medal in the taekwondo sparring event at the 2023 Asia Pacific Masters Games in South Korea. He was one of approximately 30 American taekwondo masters invited to take part in the competition.

According to Lupo, the entire experience of the Asia Pacific Masters Games was an honor for him. He noted having the privilege of being able to compete in sports venues dedicated to taekwondo in the country from which the practice originated.

Owner of Joe Fuoco’s Music Center in Glendale reflects on 50 years of business

Take one step inside Joe Fuoco’s Music Center, on 66-20 Myrtle Avenue. in Glendale, and music history seems to jump out from the walls. 

Lined above the humble entrance seating area to this historic music center are letters from friends, former students and pieces of Joe and Jeanette Fuoco’s personal music journey on full display. If not already overwhelmed by the awe of a guitar wall featuring some classic and rare pieces, a deeper look at the space serves as a testament to the couple’s achievements as both music teachers and longtime contributing members of the community. 

