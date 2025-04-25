Miley Cyrus spotted on Long Island City rooftop filming commercial for Maybelline New York

April 25, 2025 By Laura Dorgan

American singer-songwriter and actress Miley Cyrus was spotted atop a rooftop in Long Island City, on Wednesday, April 23, filming a new commercial for Maybelline New York.

The Grammy Award-winning artist performed a series of stunts for the shoot, stepping onto a set of steps and leaping toward the camera as film crews, makeup artists and hairstylists worked behind the scenes. Scaffolding was erected along the building to create the scene and Cyrus repeated the sequence several times before transitioning to a high-fashion photo shoot.

During the second part of the production, a large white screen was set up on the rooftop, where Cyrus posed for a series of model shots. She was seen leaning against a pole with her arms behind her head while cameras captured promotional images for the Maybelline campaign.

The shoot drew a crowd of fans and photographers outside the building. After wrapping, Cyrus took time to sign autographs, pose for selfies and greet supporters before leaving the set.

Cyrus, 31, has had a busy year, following the success of her 2023 album Endless Summer Vacation and her wins at the 2024 Grammy Awards, where she received Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for her hit song “Flowers.” Her partnership with Maybelline New York comes as part of the cosmetics brand’s ongoing campaign promoting empowerment and individuality.

Founded in 1915, Maybelline New York has a long history of collaborating with public figures to highlight bold beauty and self-expression. The new commercial featuring Cyrus is expected to debut later this year.