You are reading

Miley Cyrus spotted on Long Island City rooftop filming commercial for Maybelline New York

miley cyrus

Miley Cyrus on set in Long Island City during the filming of a Maybelline New York television commercial. Photos by Laura Dorgan

April 25, 2025 By Laura Dorgan

American singer-songwriter and actress Miley Cyrus was spotted atop a rooftop in Long Island City, on Wednesday, April 23, filming a new commercial for Maybelline New York.

The Grammy Award-winning artist performed a series of stunts for the shoot, stepping onto a set of steps and leaping toward the camera as film crews, makeup artists and hairstylists worked behind the scenes. Scaffolding was erected along the building to create the scene and Cyrus repeated the sequence several times before transitioning to a high-fashion photo shoot.

During the second part of the production, a large white screen was set up on the rooftop, where Cyrus posed for a series of model shots. She was seen leaning against a pole with her arms behind her head while cameras captured promotional images for the Maybelline campaign.

The shoot drew a crowd of fans and photographers outside the building. After wrapping, Cyrus took time to sign autographs, pose for selfies and greet supporters before leaving the set.

Cyrus, 31, has had a busy year, following the success of her 2023 album Endless Summer Vacation and her wins at the 2024 Grammy Awards, where she received Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for her hit song “Flowers.” Her partnership with Maybelline New York comes as part of the cosmetics brand’s ongoing campaign promoting empowerment and individuality.

Founded in 1915, Maybelline New York has a long history of collaborating with public figures to highlight bold beauty and self-expression. The new commercial featuring Cyrus is expected to debut later this year.

 

email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Op-ed: It’s time for common-sense leadership in Queens

Apr. 25, 2025 By Czarinna Andres

New York City is at a crossroads—and our community knows it. From rising crime to overdevelopment, from classrooms focused on politics instead of academics, to congestion pricing that punishes working families, it’s clear City Hall has lost touch with the people it’s supposed to serve.

Read More
0
Briarwood cop charged with allegedly sexting undercover officer posing as 14-year-old girl: DA

An off-duty NYPD cop from Briarwood was arrested on Thursday morning and booked at the 102nd Precinct in South Ozone Park for allegedly sending sexually explicit content via an online app to an undercover officer posing online as a 14-year-old girl.

Police Officer Travis DeSouza, 35, of Van Wyck Expressway, was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court on the night of April 24 on a criminal complaint charging him with attempted dissemination of indecent material to minors, official misconduct, and other related crimes, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Friday.

Read More
0
Load More Articles