You are reading

Police searching for missing teen from Ravenswood Houses in Astoria

Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her residence at the Ravenswood Houses in Astoria on Wednesday morning. (Photos courtesy of NYPD and Google Maps)

March 30, 2023 By Zach Gewelb

Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her residence at the Ravenswood Houses in Astoria on Wednesday morning.

Authorities say that Ayana Farmer was last seen leaving Ravenswood Houses, located at 35-06 21st St., at approximately 8:20 a.m. on March 29.

She has a dark complexion and thin build, with brown eyes and black hair in braids, police said.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with orange lettering, black sweatpants and a purple coat, according to authorities.

Anyone with information in regard to the whereabouts of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
SUV driver fatally strikes pedestrian trying to cross Joseph P. Addabbo Memorial Bridge in Queens

A pedestrian who was attempting to cross the Joseph P. Addabbo Memorial Bridge that connects Howard Beach and Broad Channel was struck and killed by an SUV driver early Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Police said they received a call around 2:30 a.m. on March 30 regarding a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian struck on the Joseph P. Addabbo Memorial Bridge — formerly known as the North Channel Bridge — in the vicinity of Cross Bay Boulevard, within the confines of the 100th Precinct.

Read More
0
Editorial | Save local news in New York: A message to ‘the three people in the room’

It’s time for the “three people in the room” traditionally responsible for working out New York’s annual budget to deliver a front-page rescue for New York state’s journalism industry.

That rescue comes in the form of the “Local Journalism Sustainability Act” (S.625/A.2958), one of the many legislative items now before Assembly Speaker Heastie, state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Governor Kathy Hochul as they work to hammer out a new state budget by the April 1 deadline.

Read More
0
Educators gather in Bayside to learn new strategies on how to better assist children with disabilities

Captain Me Kids held a self-determination workshop for occupational and physical therapy educators at the Adria Hotel and Conference Center in Bayside on March 27. The workshop, titled Evidence Informed Strategies to Build Children’s Autonomy, was designed to help the 70 educators in being more equipped to assist kids with disabilities.

The workshop helped the educators learn how to make puppets, write songs and role play with kids in order to help them better express themselves. The puppets are meant to be used for role play to help children work on their problem-solving and decision-making skills. The songs are meant to help them remember solutions to their problems when the going gets tough.

Read More
0
‘I didn’t get to say goodbye’: Briarwood family searching for answers after ACC euthanized their dog hours after it ran away from home

The Leon family in Briarwood had their 19-year-old Poodle-Maltese mix Leona disappear from their own backyard at around 11 a.m. on March 12 — but due to a horrific mixup, their beloved canine had been euthanized by the time they learned she had been found.

The dog was found by a good Samaritan at Smedely Street and Coolidge Avenue, less than two blocks away from the Leon’s residence. This good Samaritan then brought Leona to an Animal Care Centers of New York City (ACC) facility. By 1:10 p.m. that day, Leona had already been euthanized, despite the fact that she had been posted on the “Lost and Found” page of the shelter’s website shortly before then.

Read More
0
Load More Articles