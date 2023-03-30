Police searching for missing teen from Ravenswood Houses in Astoria

March 30, 2023 By Zach Gewelb

Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her residence at the Ravenswood Houses in Astoria on Wednesday morning.

Authorities say that Ayana Farmer was last seen leaving Ravenswood Houses, located at 35-06 21st St., at approximately 8:20 a.m. on March 29.

She has a dark complexion and thin build, with brown eyes and black hair in braids, police said.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with orange lettering, black sweatpants and a purple coat, according to authorities.

Anyone with information in regard to the whereabouts of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers. nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.