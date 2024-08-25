Mister Everything: Astoria’s newest hangout brings a unique vibe to the neighborhood

Aug. 22, 2024 By Kathryn Greene

On 30th Street, nestled under the N/W train tracks, Mister Everything is the latest arrival in a series of retail spaces that include Arepa Lady, Urban Vegan Roots, Sala, and Sotto La Luna.

With Mister Everything’s opening at 34-39 31st St., the block is not only physically complete, filling the last vacant space in the row, but it also brings a unique atmosphere, adding a new spirit to the area.

So, who is Mister Everything? “First and foremost, it’s an essence of a man, of a spirit,” says owner Charles Giannone. “I got the inspiration from the idea that I wanted to bring in this old school, New York, Great Gatsby-style, elegant, mysterious space.”

Say the establishment’s name aloud to reveal its double entendre — that’s mister “E” or mystery. It signifies a world of possibilities once you step inside its doors, whether you’re there to enjoy the company you already know or want to meet someone new. “We need to bring back that whole essence where you go someplace and are welcome to introduce yourself to someone,” says Giannone.

One could say Giannone is Mister Everything, too. The mechanical engineer (he owns his firm) turned hospitality owner has always been drawn to the technical and the aesthetic. “I’ve always been a creative,” he says.

Giannone not only created the logo that crowns the sleek black menu, but he also engineered the space and designed its interiors, pulling inspiration from his Sicilian-Colombian roots, world travels, and even one of his favorite movies, The Matrix.

Odes to Art Deco start at the outset and are peppered throughout. Mister Everything’s sign is made of laser-cut iron ore dipped in acetone that will develop more character over time. Its letters are rendered in a font redolent of a 1930s typeface. Inside, sinuous shelving frames a curvilinear bar set with green tile and topped with a marble-look counter.

But everything is a balance. To offset the hard materials like wood, a concrete-style wall covering, and stainless steel, Giannone has softened the space with verdant greenery punctuating the banquettes and a towering tree that creates a thick canopy over the bar.

Similar contrast extends to Mister Everything’s cocktail menu which nods to thee complexity of getting to know someone, perhaps even its elusive namesake.

There’s Bee-Tween the Knees, a modern twist on the Prohibition-era cocktail; the guava-centric Jump Up & Kiss Me; Disrespectful & All Yours with a base of vodka and notes of banana, matcha, lychee, and pineapple; and Mister-E, made with Singani, a Bolivian brandy, and homemade, Peruvian-style soda. Rounding out the menu is Love Bomb, a mixture of tequila, chinola, passion fruit liqueur, sage-infused agave, and lime.

As for food, Peruvian cuisine is the focal point. “I find that Peruvian food is one of the top four dynamic cuisines in the world,” says Giannone. The menu, although tightly curated, offers a bit of what anyone might crave — sweets for dessert, shareable plates, bar bites, and skewers.

“People have come in and said, ‘This belongs in Manhattan.’ No,” Giannone says. “This place belongs in Astoria.”

Operating hours are Thursday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Follow @Mistereverything_nyc on Instagram for updates.