Moped rider attacked by mob of men who snatched his ride, personal belongings in Jackson Heights: NYPD

Dec. 4, 2023 By Bill Parry

Police are searching for the mob of strangers who attacked and robbed a moped rider in Jackson Heights last month.

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights are looking for seven men who surrounded the 24-year-old victim as he was riding in the vicinity of 92nd Street and Elmhurst Avenue just after 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, when he was stopped by the perpetrators who proceeded to punch him with closed fists and strike him with a bat about his body, according to authorities.

The assailants then forcibly removed his moped and a backpack containing his cell phone, according to an NYPD spokesman. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released surveillance photos of the suspects on Dec. 4 and described all seven as having light complexions and slim build.

One suspect wore a black jacket, black pants, gray sneakers and a red helmet while a second suspect wore a red jacket, gray pants and white sneakers. The assailant who rode away from the crime scene on the dark-colored moped wore a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, white and blue sneakers and a blue hat.

The fourth suspect was last seen wearing an orange and blue Islanders jacket, gray pants and white and blue sneakers. The fifth man was wearing white slippers, a black jacket and blue jeans. Another suspect wore a light blue sweatshirt, black pants, black gloves, a gray hat and a black backpack. The seventh assailant wore a white and black sweatshirt, a light blue Yankess baseball cap, gray pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.

Through Dec. 3, the 115th Precinct has reported 328 robberies so far in 2023, 38 more than the 290 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 13.1%, according to the most recent CompStat report.