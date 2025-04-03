More housing on the rise: Another 9-story building nears completion on Woodside’s 52nd Street

April 3, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

Construction on a 9-story residential building at 43-09 52nd St. in Woodside, known as the Econopoly, is nearing the topping-out stage, with structural construction almost done.

The completed building will be 90 feet tall and yield 24,547 square feet of space across 33 rental units, equating to an average unit scope of 743 square feet.

Scaffolding, construction netting and wooden formwork currently cover the structure. As the construction crews work on the final levels of the building, the highest floors have steel rebar protruding in preparation of this work.

At the lower levels of the structure, work has already begun on the exterior. The main western elevation already has some of the windows in place and layers of insulation and waterproofing have been enclosed into the flat northern lot line wall.

The finished building is expected to feature stacks of balconies protruding from the main western elevation. There will also be multiple setbacks lined with glass railings for terraces.

While potential amenities for residents of this upcoming building have not yet been announced, there will be a cellar level and a rear yard measuring 30 feet in length. Construction is expected to be completed in December 2025.

The property, located between Roosevelt Avenue and Queens Boulevard, was previously occupied by a 3-story residential building. That structure was demolished to make room for this project.

T.F. Cusanelli and Filletti Architects designed the upcoming building for Ivan Turkalj of Kordun Construction Corp.

Just down the block, facade work has been completed on another nine-story residential building at 43-25 52nd St. The 90-foot-tall structure will feature 27 rental units, approximately 20% of which will be designated as affordable housing through a future lottery. The building includes a 36-foot rear yard and nine enclosed parking spaces, with full completion expected later this spring.