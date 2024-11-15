You are reading

Moroccan Bites by Siham brings authentic flavors and family charm to Astoria

Moroccan Bites at 37-08 28th Ave. Via Google Maps

Nov. 15, 2024 By Kathryn Greene

Nestled on 28th Avenue just off Steinway Street, Moroccan Bites by Siham may appear unassuming at first glance, but stepping inside reveals a delightful experience.

The restaurant’s vibrant decor immediately captivates guests, with a striking mural of traditional Moroccan geometric patterns, known as tastir, set against a plush blue velvet booth. On the other end, a curated display of tagines and antique silver serving dishes further immerses visitors in the rich Moroccan culture.

Photos by Kathryn Greene

Equally welcoming are the smiling faces of the family behind the business. The restaurant is a dream realized for Siham Bourhane, supported by her husband, Redouau Lazrek, daughter Salma El Bezzaoui, and son. Together, the family worked to perfect the menu, refining dishes through countless taste tests, while Bourhane and Lazrek collaborated to design a space that embodies Moroccan heritage with a minimalist touch. Every day, one or more family members can be found helping out, ensuring the restaurant feels as warm and inviting as the cuisine it serves.

Photos by Kathryn Greene

“I’m proud of my mom,” says El Bezzaoui. “When I was growing up, I always saw her pursuing
something. She does everything and it always pushes me to do more and help her because
that’s my job as a daughter.”

El Bezzaoui is referencing her mother’s many talents, among them designing traditional
Moroccan dresses and working as a journalist in her native Casablanca, Morocco. But
Bourhane’s biggest passion has always been baking and cooking, which she started
experimenting with when she was thirteen.

Photos by Kathryn Greene

Throughout her life, she used whatever free time she had to cook or bake, either creating recipes or improving upon existing ones. Now, lucky Astorians can taste a lifetime of Bourhane’s perfected homemade cooking.

“Since New York is known for its diversity of people, cultures, and traditions, I wanted to share
mine too,” says Bourhane. With good intentions comes good timing. In July, Moroccan food was
named the best in the world in a competition organized by Pubity Cuisine. Chef and television
personality Gordon Ramsay announced the poll’s results, which more than 38 million people
voted in. Morocco won with 60% of the vote, besting Mexico. In early August, Moroccan Bites by
Siham opened.

“If you come in at any time, you’re going to find something for yourself,” says El Bezzaoui. The
restaurant’s extensive menu features breakfast items, tagines including chicken with preserved
lemon, several types of couscous, appetizers, pastries, and a selection of beverages including
tea, coffee drinks, and lemonade.

Photos by Kathryn Greene

Don’t skip the Moroccan tea, which is as aesthetically pleasing as it is delicious, loaded with
fresh mint, and served on a silver tray with traditional glasses. Or the pastilla (also sometimes
called bastilla), a slightly sweet but mostly savory chicken pie with cinnamon, spices, and
shaved almonds wrapped in phyllo-style dough and served warm.

Whether you’re Moroccan and missing a taste of home, an appreciator of the cuisine, or want to
try it for the first time, everyone is welcome. “My main goal is to showcase Moroccan culture and
share my passion with people,” adds Bourhane.

Moroccan Bites by Siham is located at 37-08 28th Ave. in Long Island City. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends, with closures on Mondays.

 

*This story first published in the November issue of BORO Magazine.

email the author: news@queenspost.com

