You are reading

Mount Sinai opens new cardiac catheterization lab in Astoria to expedite care for heart attack patients

Mount Sinai Queens in Astoria announced a new cardiac facility that will allow for the treatment of heart attacks, heart failure, angina and more. (Photo via Getty Images)

July 12, 2023 By Julia Moro

Mount Sinai Queens announced on July 11 that a new cardiac catheterization lab will open in its Astoria location, providing more efficient and comprehensive care to hundreds of heart patients for emergencies and scheduled procedures.

Atul Kukar, DO, the director of the Mount Sinai Queens Catheterization Lab, will lead a team of 14 specialists including interventional cardiologists, nurses, and technicians.

“Our team is thrilled that Mount Sinai Queens will now be a destination for world class cardiac care, by offering the advanced cardiac services of elective and emergency coronary intervention 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Dr. Kukar said.

According to Mount Sinai, this catheterization lab, also known as a “cath lab,” is critical in treating heart attack patients whose artery has become blocked, which leads to a loss of blood flow in the heart.

Previously, Mount Sinai Queens transferred hundreds of heart attack patients yearly to the Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan for treatment. Now, these patients in need will get care from a specialized team onsite in western Queens.

“Achieving the quality of cardiac care offered at the world-renowned Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan is now possible in the borough of Queens. This is a great demonstration of our institutions’ commitment to serving the most diverse parts of our New York City population,” said George Dangas, MD, PhD, Chief of Cardiology at Mount Sinai Queens.

Dr. Dangas mentioned this expansion showcases the tenacity of the hospital after the harsh toll the COVID-19 pandemic had on them.

“Expanding the Cardiology Division at Mount Sinai Queens to include a full service catheterization laboratory shows how well we have bounced back from the pandemic that hit the borough of Queens incredibly hard, and we are proud of this new achievement,” Dr. Dangas said.

The cath lab will also provide elective procedures to patients. This includes stenting for blocked coronary arteries that cause chest pain or shortness of breath; catheterizations in measure the function in heart failure patients to better manage their symptoms; and implanting pacemakers and defibrillators in patients with abnormal heart rhythms.

“We are so proud of the innovative spirit of the cardiac team at Mount Sinai Queens. We celebrate their dedication to the community, saving lives every day,” says David Reich, MD, president of Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens.

This new lab in Astoria will have the ability to fully integrate treatment with Mount Sinai in Manhattan, allowing patients who receive serious and invasive cardiovascular procedures in Manhattan to have evaluations or aftercare in the Queens facility.

“This is another example of Mount Sinai Queens treating the local community in their own backyard, making it a destination for high-quality care,” said Cameron R. Hernandez, MD, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of Mount Sinai Queens. “The Catheterization Lab is a great addition to the cardiac services that Mount Sinai Queens provides. Cardiac care will be further enhanced at the end of this year with the opening of a new Mount Sinai Health System Cardiovascular Institute at Mount Sinai Queens.”

For more information, visit the Mount Sinai Queens Cath Lab website.

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Flushing councilwoman honors longtime food pantry coordinator at St. Michael’s Church

Flushing Councilwoman Sandra Ung presented a City Council Citation to St. Michael’s Church food pantry coordinator Nilda Tirado on July 11. Tirado founded the food pantry 22 years ago and has seen it grow immensely over the years.

“For over two decades, Nilda Tirado has been feeding needy and food-insecure individuals and families through the food pantry she created at St. Michael’s,” Ung said. “Countless people have benefited from her dedication to giving back to her local community. I was happy we were able to take a moment to recognize Nilda’s hard work and commitment to serving others.”

Read More
0
Port Authority announces $125 million commercial redevelopment at JFK’s Terminal 8

The Port Authority and American Airlines announced a $125 million commercial redevelopment program for the new Terminal 8 at JFK Airport on Wednesday, July 12. The project will feature a New York-inspired Great Hall, which is expected to bring more than 60 new shopping and restaurant establishments, with an emphasis on locally owned and diverse businesses that will create economic opportunities for the communities of southeast Queens.

Following the recent completion of the $400 million expansion of Terminal 8, which was the first project to be completed in the massive $19 billion redevelopment project at JFK, the Great Hall will further enhance the customer experience at the termina with a complete redesign and expansion of the concessions program.

Read More
0
Queensbridge nonprofit takes local kids on trip to Universal Studios

July 12, 2023 By By Ethan Marshall

The Queensbridge nonprofit Operation Safe Block Inc. held its annual “The World is Yours” trip to Universal Studious for approximately 50 local Queens kids between the ages of 7 and 14 last weekend. The trip was made possible thanks in large part to the organization’s sponsors, including legendary rapper and Queensbridge native Nas.

Read More
0
Speeding motorcycle rider killed after smashing into pickup truck in Hollis: NYPD

A speeding motorcycle rider who was not wearing a helmet was killed when he was thrown from his bike after crashing into a parked car in Hollis on Tuesday night, according to authorities.

Officers from the 113th Precinct in Jamaica responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision just before 9 p.m. on July 11 in the vicinity of Hollis Avenue and 201st Street and found the rider lying on the roadway. EMS responded and rushed the victim NYC Health+Hospitals/Queens, where he was pronounced dead, police said. 

Read More
0
Award-winning author leaves book tour to attend opening of Louis Armstrong Center in north Corona

He could have been on a book tour promoting his latest novel, but on June 29, British-born award-winning author Stephen Maitland-Lewis was among the 200 people that attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new $26 million Louis Armstrong Center in north Corona.

The novelist is a trustee on the board of the Louis Armstrong House Museum, where America’s first Black popular music icon, known internationally as Satchmo, spent the last 40 years of his life with his wife Lucille.

Read More
0
‘Prayer Cocoon’ exhibit at Voelker Orth: Queens artist explores contemporary meaning of protection & shelter in the post-COVID era

What comes to mind when you hear the words, “Prayer Cocoon?”

If you’re wondering about their meaning, you should experience a memorable and thought-provoking exhibition called “Prayer Cocoon: PPE in the New Era” by Queens-based interdisciplinary artist Dani Changah Song – on view now through August 27 at Voelker Orth Museum Bird Sanctuary & Victorian Garden, located at 149-19 38th Avenue, in Flushing. 

Read More
0
Load More Articles