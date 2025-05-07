Mount Sinai Queens names new president and COO following major hospital growth

May 7, 2025 By Queens Post News Team

Mount Sinai Health System has announced the promotion of Cameron R. Hernandez, MD, FACHE, to President and Chief Operating Officer of Mount Sinai Queens, recognizing his pivotal leadership in transforming the hospital’s financial and clinical performance.

Located at 25-10 30th Ave. in Astoria, Mount Sinai Queens is a major community hospital serving western Queens and surrounding neighborhoods.

Since stepping into the role of Executive Director and COO in 2021, Dr. Hernandez has overseen a dramatic financial turnaround, reversing a $7 million deficit in 2022 to a projected $12 million surplus for 2024. The achievement was made possible through a combination of strategic revenue growth and precise expense management. Under his guidance, the hospital has launched key clinical initiatives, inc

Beyond financial gains, Dr. Hernandez has emphasized quality care and safety. His tenure has seen a marked reduction in hospital-acquired infections and an increase in outpatient visits. He was instrumental in securing the hospital’s third Magnet® designation, an honor that reflects excellence in nursing.

Previously, Dr. Hernandez served as Chief Medical Officer at Mount Sinai Queens from 2018 to 2020. During that time, he expanded the hospitalist service, helped integrate the intensive care unit with Mount Sinai’s Institute for Critical Care Medicine, and co-developed an Emergency Department Observation Unit to improve patient care and reduce unnecessary hospital admissions.

Before joining Mount Sinai Queens, Dr. Hernandez held key roles at The Mount Sinai Hospital, including Medical Director of Ambulatory Care, where he oversaw operations of 75 hospital-based practices, and Associate Director of the Mount Sinai Visiting Doctors Program. A nationally respected leader in geriatrics and home-based primary care, Dr. Hernandez is a Professor of Geriatrics and Palliative Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

His research has focused on the complex medical needs of homebound patients, and his leadership in outpatient care has been widely recognized.

Dr. Hernandez earned his medical degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine in 2002. He completed a residency in Internal Medicine at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Manhattan, with a focus on geriatrics, followed by a geriatrics fellowship at The Mount Sinai Hospital.

He will now lead Mount Sinai Queens into its next chapter as both President and COO, continuing a tenure marked by progress, innovation and commitment to the Queens community.

Mount Sinai Queens traces its roots to 1892, originally established as Astoria Hospital. The hospital has undergone significant transformations over the years, including a major expansion in 2016 that added a new emergency department and operating rooms. In July 2023, the hospital opened a new cardiac catheterization lab, providing advanced cardiac services 24/7, enhancing care for heart attack patients.