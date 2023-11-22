Moya hosts five Thanksgiving food distributions in Corona, East Elmhurst & LeFrak City

Nov. 22, 2023 By Bill Parry

For the 13th year, Council Member Francisco Moya led several food distributions in Corona, East Elmhurst and LeFrak City for families across District 26.

With the help of union volunteers and community leaders, more than 2,500 turkeys were distributed along with other food items such as fresh produce during five events ahead of Thanksgiving with support from the East Elmhurst Corona Civic Association, Grow NYC, First Baptist Church of Corona, Iconic Sports Lab and the LeFrak City Tenants Association.

“I am incredibly grateful to all our partners, community leaders as well as my brothers and sisters in labor for their continued generosity to the families in District 21 Queens,” Moya said. “This is New York City solidarity at its best as we approach the Thanksgiving holiday.”

Union leaders explained why they barnstorm with Moya each year at this time.

“At District Council 9, we deeply value the importance of giving back to the communities in which our union members live and works” said Joseph Azzopardi, Business Manager/Secretary Treasury of District Council 9. “We were proud to participate in today’s turkey giveaway alongside Council Member Moya and community partners to ensure our neighbors can have a joyful Thanksgiving this year.”

Laborers’ Local 1010 LECET director Victor Rizzo agreed that the five-event tour provides a chance to give back to the communities where his members live and work.

As we see in our field, strong communities do not just happen; they are built and nurtured over time,” Rizzo said. “We are proud to tend to the sidewalks, schools, roadways, and playgrounds that need fixing but even prouder to have the opportunity to help families have a hearty meal this holiday season.”

Moya provided funding to food pantries across his district which provides access to food to hundreds of people every week, including First Baptist Church, Elmcor, Mt. Olivet Gospel Church, and St. Mark AME Church/ The Voice of Hagar, and Mount Horeb Baptist Church food kitchen. He also provided funds designated to fight food insecurity, families received food bags and fresh produce as part of the GrowNYC-Health Bucks initiative during the food distributions in Corona.

“This Thanksgiving, we’re thankful for the great partnerships we have within our communities to give back to families in need, especially our ongoing partnership with our friend of labor in Queens, Council Member Francisco Moya,” said Joseph Geiger, Executive Secretary-Treasurer of New York City and Vicinity District Council of Carpenters. “The NYC Carpenters Union not only builds communities, but we lift communities up where we live and work and that is why we are happy to donate Thanksgiving turkeys to families in Corona this holiday.”