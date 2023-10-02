Museum of Moving Image announces spooky lineup of fall events in Astoria

Oct. 2, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

The Museum of the Moving Image (MoMI) in Astoria has announced a spooky lineup of events and programming, including a fascinating new exhibit, to celebrate the spirit of Halloween this fall.

The programming will kick off on Oct. 4 at the media museum, located at 36-01 35th Ave., with a new exhibit featuring materials from “The Exorcist,” William Friedkin’s groundbreaking 1973 horror film that pits the Catholic church against a demon looking for control of a young girl’s soul.

The new exhibit, called “Horrible Sites: Makeup and Production Design for ‘The Exorcist,’” ties in with the movie’s 50th anniversary this year and will explore the film’s production and makeup design featuring material drawn from MoMI’s permanent collection.

For instance, the exhibit will showcase a mechanical doll used in an iconic scene of demonic possession in the movie. “The Exorcist” is widely considered as one of the scariest films ever made and made an essential contribution to cinema’s horror genre. A screening of “The Exorcist III” (1990) will take place at the media museum on Oct. 29.

The “Horrible Sites” exhibit will form part of the museum’s core exhibit called “Behind the Screen” which delves into the creative and technical process of producing and presenting films, television shows, and digital entertainment.

The fall programming at MoMI will run through Nov. 3 and will include a day of hip-hop-inspired family-friendly day of activities on Oct. 15 called “Hip-Hop and Halloween Family Day.” The day’s events, from noon to 6 p.m., will include a screening of “Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit” (1993), a hip-hop-infused musical film starring Whoopi Goldberg and Lauryn Hill. There will also be face painting, hip-hop video games, and a green screen where attendees can immerse themselves in the movie.

Children dressed in Halloween costumes (ages 17 and under) will receive free admission to the museum on the day, as well as on Oct. 28 and 29.

There will also be an event to celebrate Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, at the venue on Nov. 2, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Day of the Dead is a holiday is typically celebrated by people of Mexican heritage where the deceased are honored and remembered.

The event will feature Aztec dance performances, poetry, music from an indigenous dance troupe called “Yayauhki Tezcatlipoka,” and a face-painting session inspired by historical characters of Day of the Dead.

MoMI will also screen a number of movies over the next few weeks including “The Witches” (1990), “Batman: Mask of the Phantasm” (1993), and “Ghosts of Mars” (2001).

For mature audiences, the museum will present a cornucopia of horror and suspense films including “Pulse, Unfriended: Dark Web” (2001), “We’re All Going to the World’s Fair” (2021), and “Lake Mungo” (2008).

There will also be a series of cult and underground films featuring demonic possession called “The Spawn of Pazuzu.” The series features five movies including “976-EVIL” (1989), “1974: The Possession of Altair” (2016), “Demons” (1985), “Devil Fetus” (1983), and “The Exorcist III” (1990).

A full rundown of the programming can be found below or by clicking here.