National Grid starts 90-day project to enhance gas service reliability across Woodside, Jackson Heights

Feb. 12, 2025 By Colum Motherway

National Grid is set to begin essential construction work in the 30th Assembly District, a move intended to bolster the reliability of gas services.

This District, represented by Assembly Member Steve Raga, covers the neighborhoods of Woodside, Elmhurst, Maspeth, Jackson Heights, Astoria, and Middle Village.

The project will span approximately 90 days and involves upgrading the gas infrastructure to ensure continued safety and service reliability for local residents. This work is part of National Grid’s broader initiative to maintain and enhance its regional network.

The construction project begins this month, and National Grid has assured the community that every effort will be made to minimize disruptions while performing the necessary upgrades.

As part of the project, new gas pipes will be installed beneath streets and sidewalks. The work will be conducted with a focus on safety and efficiency, with all sites backfilled daily to avoid prolonged disruptions.

The project includes installing main gas lines along various streets within the 30th Assembly District. The primary locations for this work are 68th Street (from 37th Avenue to 69th Street), 37th Avenue (from 68th Street), and 37th Road (crossing Bend).

The project involves digging a trench approximately 3 feet in width, which will allow the installation of the new gas pipes. National Grid assures that the trenches will be covered daily with steel plates to provide safe access for both vehicles and pedestrians.

While the majority of the construction work will focus on street-level installation, some residents in the area may be required to have their gas service replaced. National Grid will contact homeowners affected by this directly to arrange convenient access to the service entry points.

The construction work is expected to last around 90 days. Residents are urged to be patient and understanding as the crews carry out the necessary work. While the installation of the new gas lines is the main focus, any potential inconvenience will be short-lived, and the long-term benefits will significantly enhance the reliability of gas infrastructure in the area.

As the construction progresses, National Grid and Assembly Member Steven Raga encourages residents to contact them if they have any concerns or need more information about the work being done.

Those with specific concerns about the gas service replacement or who would like to inquire about the construction schedule in their area can contact the National Grid Project Manager, Saad Rabbani, directly at saad.rabbani@nationalgrid.com. The reference number for this work is T102655638.