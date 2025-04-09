New 417-unit LIC apartment building near Queensboro Plaza launches leasing from $4K

April 9, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

Leasing was officially launched at the 417-unit, 26-story apartment building Link Apartments QPN, located at 41-46 27th St. in Long Island City, by the real estate company Grubb Properties.

The units range in size from studios to three bedrooms. Monthly rents start in the $4,000s. Grand opening incentives will also be offered, including up to two free months there, with certain restrictions. The first occupants of the building are expected to move into Link Apartments QPN in mid-April.

Each residence features washers, dryers, nine-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, complimentary window treatments, stainless steel kitchen appliances, quartz countertops and full-height backsplash in the kitchen, soft-close cabinetry, under-cabinet lighting and bathrooms with porcelain tile floors and tiled wet walls.

Amenities throughout the property include a 24-hour concierge, an outdoor pool and sun deck with cabanas and an outdoor shower, a rooftop terrace with skyline views, barbeque and outdoor dining areas, a resident lounge, a state-of-the-art fitness center, co-working spaces, a library nook, a game room, bike storage, a pet spa, a mail room, elevators and a garden courtyard, which also features two dog runs. These curated amenities span over 35,000 square feet.

In addition to being pet-friendly, Link Apartments QPN also has 7,000 square feet of retail space on its ground floor. The property also offers its residents an easy seven-minute commute to and from Manhattan. The Queensboro Plaza subway station, which services the 7, N and W trains, is located within close proximity to the building.

Grubb Properties partnered with the New York City Department of City Planning and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to take part in the city’s Zoning for Accessibility program, which involves developers working with the MTA to set aside space for train station elevators and other related upgrades, thus making accessibility much easier for residents of the new building. This marks the second use of the program since it was approved by the City Council in 2021, with the first use occurring in Manhattan. A new, fully accessible entrance, a pedestrian bridge connection and an additional elevator help make it very easy for residents of Link Apartments QPN to get to and from the Queensboro Plaza subway station.

“Link Apartments QPN addresses the surging pent-up demand for high-quality apartments offering exceptional value in one of New York City’s most sought-after neighborhoods,” Grubb Properties CEO Clay Grubb said. “We’re proud that it sets a high standard in attainable urban living through its inspired design, top-line amenities and convenient transportation access, and we look forward to welcoming residents into their brand-new homes.”

Grubb Properties commissioned original pieces of art to be displayed throughout Link Apartments QPN. The artists, many of whom were Queens natives, were tasked with making a piece that reflects the character of the building and the Long Island City neighborhood as a whole. Among the artists were Emilio Perez, Naomi Kawanishi Reis, Brian Donnelly (also known under the pseudonym KAWS), Stefan Heyne, Tara Donovan and Liz Roache. Their artworks are on display in the building’s lounge and mail room on the first floor, the lounge and co-working space on the 12th floor and at the elevator lobbies.

There is also a sculpture park in the courtyard featuring works from John Clement. Additionally, artworks from Yuke Li are on display in the bike room and pet spa.

The Marketing Directors, a real estate marketing consultant organization, is the exclusive marketing and leasing agent for Link Apartments QPN.

The building was designed by Handel Architects, which drew inspiration in this process from the industrial feel of the waterfront warehouse buildings that used to be common on the waterfront of Queens. Like those buildings, Link Apartments QPN features iron spot brick and varied fenestration patterns.

Those who want to learn more about Link Apartments QPN can go to LinkApartmentsQPN.com or call (855)-285-1485. Through this, they can schedule a visit to the building and view the furnished model homes and amenities firsthand.