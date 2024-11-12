New 9-story affordable housing project tops out on Queens Boulevard in Woodside

Nov. 12, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

Construction for a new 9-story affordable housing building at 65-25 Queens Blvd. in Woodside has just topped out.

The building will stand 95 feet tall and take up 23,861 square feet. It will have 29 total rental units, with an average unit size of 823 square feet. According to the development site, the building is expected to be completed sometime during the fall of 2025.

In addition to being built to its pinnacle, much of the building’s exterior is now covered in scaffolding and black netting. A large portion of the upper levels is lined with various equipment, including formwork, metal shoring, and temporary wooden railings. Additionally, in preparation for the final pour of concrete, rebar surrounds the mechanical bulkhead.

After completing the topping out, the construction workers at the site are now preparing for the start of facade installation by beginning to frame out the building with metal studs.

Based on the main rendering at the construction site, the building will be clad in a mix of metal and woodgrain paneling. Black mullions will surround the floor-to-ceiling windows on the southern and eastern elevations. A multistory roof deck and balconies will be lined with glass railings at the edges. Contrasting dark gray paneling will be enclosed on the ground floor.

This upcoming development was designed by Angelo Ng and Anthony Ng Architects Studio. The property was bought by 6525 Queens Blvd LLC for $2.73 million in October 2020.

The site was previously occupied by a three-story building that housed a convenience store on the ground floor, alongside an auto body repair shop.

There is also an alternative address for the project, at 42-78 65th Pl. This area covers a parcel of land spanning 3,210 square feet at the intersection of Queens Boulevard and 65th Place.