New 9-story rental building planned for Astoria with 89 units and 29 parking spaces

Jan. 10, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

Permits have been filed for the construction of a new 9-story residential building at 34-20 38th St. in Astoria.

The proposed building would be 95 feet tall and yield 63,880 square feet of residential space across 89 units. With an average unit scope of 717 square feet, these residences will most likely be rentals.

In addition to the residential units, the proposed development would also feature a cellar, a 34-foot-long rear yard and 29 total parking spaces, 17 of which would be open and 12 enclosed. The Steinway Street subway station, which services the M and R trains, is also located near the property.

Applications for work on this property, located between 34th Avenue and 35th Avenue, were submitted by Mordechai Schwimmer of 1605 NY Realty LLC. The architect of record is S. Wieder Architect.

A 2-story residential building currently occupies the site. Demolition permits were filed earlier in January 2025 to knock down that building so the proposed one can take its place. An estimated date for completion of the construction of the new building has not yet been announced.