New American pub ‘Side Hustle’ debuts in Long Island City

Oct. 19, 2023 By Czarinna Andres

Prepare your taste buds and gear up for a whole new level of pub culture in Long Island City.

Stella Hospitality Group, which already operates two establishments in Long Island City — Italian restaurant Levante and wine store Enoteca LIC — has recently opened its third establishment in western Queens: Side Hustle, a new culinary venture that promises to capture the essence of American pub culture.

Located at 43-01 Dutch Kills St., on the corner of Jackson Avenue, the establishment offers a unique fusion of American flavors with a meticulously crafted menu curated by renowned chef Simone Venturini.

Side Hustle, which opened earlier this month, aims to redefine the dining experience in Long Island City by providing elevated pub fare that appeals to a diverse and vibrant crowd. It offers an extensive selection of craft beers and a full bar, allowing patrons to savor a range of libations and a delectable menu such as steak tartare and roasted baby back ribs.

This restaurant aims to resonate with both sports enthusiasts and gourmands alike.

The establishment boasts six large TV screens strategically positioned throughout the venue, thereby transforming it into a sports destination. The venue screens everything from regular season games to championship matches.

Side Hustle is now open during the following hours, with plans to extend it in the coming weeks:

Monday – Thursday: 5 to 11 p.m.

5 to 11 p.m. Friday – Saturday: 5 p.m. to midnight

5 p.m. to midnight Sunday: 5 to 10 p.m.

For more information about Side Hustle, including hours of operation and reservations, visit sidehustlelic.com.