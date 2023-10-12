New Apex Technical School facility opens in Long Island City

You are reading

Oct. 12, 2023 By Nevine Salameh

Apex Technical School opened its new facility in Long Island City on Sept. 14, intending to expand and offer its high-level education in construction trades to more. 

The new facility is centrally located at 11-05 44th Dr., providing better accessibility to public transportation for commuting students. 

The school will accept up to 600 students annually and provide approximately 900 hours of hands-on experience in high-demand fields lasting up to seven months. These trades programs involve welding technology, building, air conditioning and refrigeration, heating and ventilation, automotive services, construction, pipefitting, plumbing and electrical training at its Manhattan campus.

Photo courtesy of the Fedcap Group

Being accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges and licensed by the New York State Education Department, Apex Technical School has been serving New Yorkers since 1961. 

It has sufficiently worked in providing vocational training for students in skilled trades and training that equips students with basic trade and labor skills required to secure entry-level positions in their chosen fields.

The school’s defining feature has proven to be practical experience, with students immersed in a shop environment that resembles real-world conditions while further ensuring the highest quality of education with experienced instructors with extensive field knowledge employed to prepare students for the workforce right after graduation.

Opening in collaboration with The Fedcap Group and its mission to improve economic stability, this facility is providing new opportunities while removing barriers. As part of this effort, an additional program called Single Stop has been introduced to help students meet their basic needs to complete their instructional programs.

(Pictured from l. to r.): Christine McMahon, president and CEO of The Fedcap Group; Bill Cann, president emeritus, alumnus and grandson of the founder of Apex Technical School; Jackie Cann, vice president of Apex Technical School and granddaughter of the founder of Apex Technical School; and Steven Markowitz, president of Apex Technical School. (Photo courtesy of the Fedcap Group)

The Fedcap Group is an organization that enables individuals to achieve self-sufficiency through a range of services that include education, vocational training and support services like behavioral health while also partnering with the local, state and federal government to enhance the funding, delivery and design of these services. 

The Fedcap Group additionally houses several initiatives dedicated to supporting veterans and underserved communities, which has served as a vital gateway to Apex Technical School.

Collectively, The Fedcap Group and Apex Technical School are committed to ensuring the highest quality of instruction to all, no matter the economic or individual restraints and further work to aid students in fostering connections with potential employers, which includes on-campus interviews and employment services.

This facility opening is simply another step towards Apex Technical School meeting the growing demand for quality trade education.

