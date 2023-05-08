You are reading

New cocktail and vinyl record bar opens in Long Island City

bar

Photo by Hendrick Hui

May 8, 2023 By Ethan Marshall

The grand opening of 929, a cocktail and vinyl record bar, was held May 6 at 42-45 27th St. in Long Island City. The bar aims to bring nostalgic flavors and retro Asian pop to the neighborhood.

In addition to the bar’s cocktails tapping into familial flavors, the music from playlists and live DJ mixes highlights retro Asian pop music. Homage is paid to the music scene in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

bar

Photo by Hendrick Hui

Each of the cocktails on the menu are named after classic hit songs from the golden age of Cantopop and Mandopop. Some of the drinks available include “Love is Like a Bad Cold,” named after a popular song by Taiwanese artist Yuki Hsu; “Leslie’s Sleepless Night,” named as a tribute to Asian pop icon Leslie Cheung; and “The Most Familiar Stranger,” named after Elva Hsiao’s 1999 pop ballad.

bar

Photo by Hendrick Hui

Posters and vinyl records from legendary Chinese pop singers during the 1980s and ’90s decorate the walls of the bar. The bar’s co-founder, Haoran Chen, has housed much of his personal vinyl collection at the turntables and mixing booth.

bar

Photo by Hendrick Hui

According to Chen, he conceptualized the bar from the ground up as a way to express his love for his musical passion. A first-generation Chinese immigrant, visual artist and former creative manager at Industry City, Chen became deeply influenced in his youth by East Asian pop music.

Even as he pursued a career in marketing and graphic design, Chen’s love for music never wavered, as he learned to DJ and spent much of his free time searching for rare vinyl records. 929 is the culmination of his passions for mixology, music and creative design.

“929 celebrates everything close to my heart– the flavors and the pop culture that defined my youth and made me who I am today,” Chen said. “Growing up, I didn’t know anyone who shared my interests and struggled to find a sense of belonging. I started 929 not just to celebrate the things I love, but also to create a space for anyone who, like me, struggled to find a community. It doesn’t matter if you’re familiar with the music or the flavors here. This is a place where anyone can have a drink, listen to records and feel comfortable to be their most authentic selves.”

929 can be found behind a discreet door within the Taiwanese restaurant Gulp, located at the same address. A select menu of shareable bites from Gulp are offered at the cocktail bar. These items include braised meat platters, spicy peanuts and Taiwanese popcorn chicken. Each items are traditionally served as accompaniments with alcohol. In addition to offering cocktails, 929 also has a curated selection of low-intervention wines, beers and spirits, with a focus on East Asian and Asian American producers.

929 is open from 5 p.m. to midnight on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

For more information, visit 929lic.com.

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Federal infrastructure bill to provide millions for improvements to Queens highways

Congresswoman Grace Meng on Monday, May 8, announced that the federal infrastructure bill has provided Queens with millions of dollars to help pay for crucial highway improvements throughout the borough.

Known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the historic legislation was signed by President Biden in November 2021 after Meng helped pass the measure in Congress. It allocated $1.2 trillion for infrastructure projects across the country, including billions for New York’s roads, bridges, highways, mass transit, airports and more.

Read More
0
‘Dancing Dreams’ puts dancers with physical disabilities in the limelight at stellar Queens College performance

More than 100 dancers with physical disabilities took to the stage at the Colden Auditorium at Queens College on May 7, taking the audience on a colorful and exciting “Road Trip” through America presented by Dancing Dreams.

The dancers between the ages of 3 and 21 “visited” famous places like Hawaii, Hollywood, Las Vegas, Route 66 and, of course, Broadway, fulfilling their dreams of being the stars in a full-scale musical production.

Read More
0
Elmhurst teen charged with hate crime in antisemitic attack in Flushing Meadows Corona Park: DA

An Elmhurst teenager was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court on May 7 for his role in an attack on a Jewish man in Flushing Meadows Corona Park in February.

The 17-year-old boy from Ithaca Street was criminally charged with assault as a hate crime after he joined in on a beatdown of 48-year-old Sam Levy, who was walking through the park on his evening constitutional on Sunday, Feb. 19. The teen was the second boy charged in the case after a 16-year-old from Corona was charged in the attack in late March.

Read More
0
Cops seek crook who threw rock at man walking near Kew Gardens Hills synagogue: NYPD

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating an unprovoked attack in broad daylight outside a Kew Gardens Hills synagogue on May 6.

Police from the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows reported that just after 9 a.m., a 23-year-old man was walking to the Bais Yosef D’Ulem synagogue, located in a converted home at 139-19 72nd Road, just a block east of Flushing Meadows Corona Park, when a man in a white van driving past the house of worship threw a stone that struck him on the leg. The vehicle sped away from the scene traveling westbound on 72nd Road toward 139th Street.

Read More
0
Queens councilwoman pushes proposal to delay enactment of Local Law 97 at town hall meeting

Councilwoman Vickie Paladino discussed the impact that Local Law 97 has in her District 19 during a town hall meeting on Tuesday, May 2, at the Bay Terrace Jewish Center. The meeting, which was co-hosted by Bob Friedrich and Warren Schreiber of the Presidents’ Co-op and Condo Council, drew a standing-room audience of over 400 concerned neighbors.

The goal of Local Law 97, which was passed in 2019, is to lower the amount of greenhouse gas emissions produced by New York City’s largest buildings. It applies to NYC buildings that exceed 25,000 square feet, or two or more buildings on the same tax lot and/or are overseen by the same board that combines to 50,000 square feet. This totals between 40,000 and 50,000 buildings across New York City.

Read More
0
Glendale’s longtime German restaurant, bar Zum Stammtisch celebrates 50th anniversary

More than 50 diners stood shoulder-to-shoulder inside the main dining room of Zum Stammtisch on Friday night, May 5, as the historic German restaurant and bar in Glendale hosted a particularly packed house to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Regardless of whether or not they’re close friends or complete strangers, patrons shared a few laughs, joined in on the songs played by a live band, and took more than a few swigs of authentic German beer.

Read More
0
Load More Articles