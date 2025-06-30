New design revealed for 46-story, 565-unit tower near Queens Plaza

June 30, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

An updated design has been made for an upcoming 46-story skyscraper that will have 565 housing units at 29-00 Queens Blvd. in Long Island City.

The skyscraper will be 525 feet tall and span 420,000 square feet. Of the 565 residences, which will range in size from studios to two-bedroom layouts, 169 of them will be designated for affordable housing. Retail space will take up around 25,000 square feet of the ground floor of the structure.

The new rendering provides a view of the building’s facade, which will be composed of a reflective glass curtain wall with vertical strips of copper-hued paneling. The northern and eastern corners of the tower feature angular volumes at the massing that slope up to staggered setbacks. Additionally, the facade on these wings has a checkerboard pattern of bronze-hued paneling. An angled crown forms at the top of the skyscraper, which also has a mechanical bulkhead.

In addition to the residential units and ground-floor retail space, other planned amenities for residents of the building include a basketball court, a pickleball court, outdoor grills, a fitness center, a meditation studio, a game room, a coworking lounge and a private rooftop swimming pool 500 feet above street level.

The property is located right next to the Queens Plaza subway station, which services the E, M and R trains. The Queensboro Plaza subway station is also located nearby, servicing the 7, N and W trains. There are also bus stops in the area for the Q32, Q39, Q60, Q67, Q69, Q100, Q101, Q102, and B62 lines. Dutch Kills Green is also within close proximity to the property.

CetraRuddy Architecture designed the skyscraper and unveiled the latest design. The building is being developed by LargaVista, in collaboration with Baron Property Group.

While permits were initially filed for the construction of a new building in April 2023 at 29-00 Queens Blvd., alternatively listed as 29-10 Northern Blvd. or 30-25 Queens Blvd., work there had been stalled for an extended period of time. However, work there now appears to be back on track, with permits filed there for temporary power and lighting for the construction of a new building on Sunday, June 29. While occupancy was originally scheduled to begin in June 2026, it remains to be seen whether a revised construction timeline will be provided.

The property was previously occupied by an open-air parking lot, a gas station, a low-rise commercial structure and a vacant lot.