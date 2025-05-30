New F45 Training studio brings HIIT workouts to Sunnyside

May 30, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

A new fitness center has officially opened its doors in Sunnyside, with the goal of building a strong, health-minded community among local residents.

F45 Training Sunnyside held its grand opening on Friday, May 23, at 39-11 Queens Blvd., offering a range of high-intensity group workouts designed to appeal to participants of all fitness levels.

Part of a global fitness franchise with hundreds of locations nationwide, F45 specializes in 45-minute, high-intensity interval training (HIIT) sessions. Classes alternate between cardio-focused and resistance-based workouts, depending on the day and are led by certified coaches in a team-based environment.

The studio’s team said the new location aims to offer “something for everyone,” whether newcomers are looking to build strength, improve endurance, or simply stay active in a supportive group setting.

Tony Leondis, owner of the fitness company, said the new Sunnyside location offers an opportunity to develop a fitness community, “not just a studio filled with people you take a fitness class with.”

“High fives and introductions to your fellow members are encouraged, before and after every class. I have done my job as a coach if my members work out for 45 minutes – and leave with a smile,” Leonidis said.

He said F45 studios have no mirrors or clocks as part of efforts to create a welcoming space that offers a “great workout.”

“We have weights that range from 2-66 lbs so there is something for anyone regardless of their personal fitness level.”

Each class at F45 is led by two certified personal trainers who ensure that each member is using the correct weights and proper form. Trainers modify any movement that feels too challenging or make an exercise more difficult if they want to give a member an “extra push,” F45 said.

Leonidis said he is “thrilled” to be part of the Sunnyside community, adding that local residents have given the fitness center a warm welcome.

Dirk McCall de Palomá, executive director of the Sunnyside Shines Business Improvement District, described the new fitness center as “much-needed” for the local community.

“We are delighted to welcome F45 to Sunnyside and thank Tony Leondis for opening this much needed facility – we are confident that he will be welcomed with open arms by the community,” McCall de Palomá said in a statement.

Council Member Julie Won said the new center would help improve local health and wellness.

“From personal training to customized nutrition plans, F45 is committed to nurturing our neighbors’ health and wellness goals,” Won said in a statement.

State Sen. Mike Gianaris said the addition of F45 to the neighborhood proves that Sunnyside continues to thrive and grow with new businesses. Meanwhile, Anatole Ashraf, chair of Community Board 2, said the fitness center will help make the neighborhood healthier.

“Sunnyside is easily one of the tastiest neighborhoods in the city, with world-class restaurants, cafes, and more. F45 will now help us become a healthier neighborhood as well,” Ashraf said.

F45’s new location currently offers morning classes at 6, 7, 8, and 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, in addition to evening classes at 5, 6, and 7 p.m., Saturday classes are 60 minutes long and take place at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 12 noon, while Sunday classes are scheduled for 9, 10, and 11 a.m.

Monday/Wednesday classes are cardio-based, Tuesday/Thursday/Sunday classes are resistance-based, and Friday/Saturday classes are a hybrid of both cardio and resistance.