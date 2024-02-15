New Jersey man wanted in fatal hit-and-run that killed a Jackson Heights woman: NYPD

Feb 14, 2024 By Bill Parry

The NYPD has identified a suspect in the fatal hit-and-run collision that killed a Jackson Heights woman on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 1.

Pursuant to an ongoing investigation, detectives have determined that Jackson Lima-Arteaga, 33, of Bond Street in Elizabeth, New Jersey was behind the wheel of a 2016 BMW X6 when he allegedly struck a 60-year-old woman before leaving the scene of the collision.

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision near the intersection of 37th Avenue and 90th Street at 6:43 a.m. where they found Officers found Yeny Contreras-Baquedano lying on the roadway unconscious and unresponsive. EMS transported her to Elmhurst Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short while later, police said.

A preliminary investigation by the NYPD’s Highway District Collision Investigation Squad determined that Contreras-Baquedano was walking southbound on 90th Street, one block away from her home on 89th Street, and was attempting to cross 37th Avenue when the driver of a blue 2016 BMW X6 SUV traveling eastbound on 37th Avenue at a high rate of speed struck her. The driver then sped away from the scene eastbound on 37th Avenue toward Corona before turning right on 92nd Street toward Roosevelt Avenue, according to an NYPD spokeswoman.

The NYPD released photos of Lima-Artega and the 2016 BMW X6 he was driving when he allegedly struck Contreras-Baquedano before driving away from the scene.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crime stoppers.nypd online.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.