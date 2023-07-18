Developers of new luxury condo ‘Noble LIC’ celebrate pivotal milestone

July 17, 2023 By Czarinna Andres

The newly developed Noble LIC, a residential condominium spearheaded by the Patrick Smith Team of The Corcoran Group in collaboration with 40th Ave Dutch Kills Realty LLC, has announced it has reached a pivotal milestone in its development: the construction topping-out.

The Noble LIC, located at 27-09 40th Ave., is a design-forward development which offers a total of 46 residences comprising of studio, one, and two-bedroom units.

The condominium promises to deliver much-needed housing solutions to an undersupplied Long Island City market. Each home features a private outdoor space, an in-unit washer-dryer, and luxury finishes.

Among the building’s many amenities are a sizable fitness center with an accompanying 940-square-foot terrace, a residents’ lounge, a pet spa, and a 3,160-square-foot landscaped roof deck complete with a BBQ station. An additional 2,160 square foot roof terrace graces the building’s second floor. The condominium also provides onsite garage and bicycle parking.

Gus Vorillas and Abdel Aziz Raouf, representatives of 40th Ave Dutch Kills Realty LLC and affiliate First Elite Management Corp., expressed their satisfaction with the project’s progress.

“A topping off signifies the completion of a building’s final floor and we are thrilled to have reached this significant milestone ahead of schedule,” they said in a statement.

The pair also noted the “tremendous growth” that Long Island City has seen in recent years, asserting that Noble LIC will “deliver an unparalleled living experience” with its carefully designed layouts, extensive amenities, and prime location.

“Noble LIC is among the most exciting new developments coming to Long Island City,” added Patrick W. Smith, a key player in the project’s development and exclusive agent for the development, via The Corcoran Group.

Smith praised the benefits of the condominium, emphasizing the “privacy, cost-effectiveness, and exclusivity” of the boutique-style building.

HCN Design & Consulting, the architects behind Noble LIC, centered their design around functionality and daylight accessibility. Harriet Nikakis and George D. Krikelis, partners at HCN, highlighted the project’s emphasis on “materiality, modern interiors,” and the provision of private outdoor spaces for each home, embodying their “indoor-outdoor living concept.”

The new development sits on a tranquil tree-lined street, while also providing convenient access to cultural landmarks such as MoMA PS1, Sven Park and Gantry Plaza State Park, among others.

Its central location has multiple transportation options, including the 7, N & W trains at Queensboro Plaza, the E, M, R at Queens Plaza,and the G at Court Square.

For additional information, contact Patrick Smith at The Corcoran Group.