New office building completed on the Astoria and Long Island City border, anchored by hybrid workspace

Jan. 22, 2025 By Queens Post News Team

Stellar Management, a leading real estate developer and investor has announced the completion of Astoria Pointe, a nine-story, Class A, 53,748-square-foot mixed-use office building at 35-01 36th Ave., located on the border of Long Island City and Astoria.

As part of this milestone, Stellar has secured International Workplace Group (IWG) as the anchor tenant for Astoria Pointe, leasing 8,041 square feet of office space. Move-ins are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2025.

IWG, the world’s largest provider of hybrid working solutions, operates globally recognized brands such as Spaces, Regus, HQ, and Signature. With nearly 3,300 locations in over 1,000 cities worldwide, the company offers flexible, creative workspaces to meet short- and long-term business needs.

IWG’s presence at Astoria Pointe underscores Queens’ growing reputation as a hub for innovation and economic development, delivering convenient, state-of-the-art office facilities to support local entrepreneurs and businesses.

“Astoria Pointe is revolutionizing the future of office spaces in Astoria, and we look forward to expanding our tenant roster to foster a dynamic ecosystem of collaboration within the property,” said Will Eng of Stellar Management. “We are excited to welcome innovative firms like IWG with a convenient and community-focused office space that their members are proud of.”

Astoria Pointe features modern, state-of-the-art amenities, including 15-foot floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the Manhattan skyline, column-free floorplates, and a variety of outdoor spaces. These include a shared rooftop deck, a private terrace on the sixth floor, and private balconies on the seventh through ninth floors. The fully attended lobby and dedicated bike room cater to tenants’ convenience and comfort.

The building offers 50,464 square feet of office space and 3,320 square feet of ground-floor retail. It is easily accessible to transportation, including the N, W, R, and M subway lines and nearby bus routes such as the Q66, Q102, and Q104. Tenants can also enjoy the neighborhood’s cultural, dining, and shopping opportunities and proximity to the 62-acre Innovation QNS project, which aims to further transform the area into a bustling community hub.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Mitchell Arkin, Joshua Branham, and John Peters represented Stellar Management in the transaction. The firm serves as the exclusive leasing agent for Astoria Pointe.