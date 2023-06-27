You are reading

New Starbucks store to open at Broadway Shopping Center in Astoria next month

(Photos Shutterstock and Google Maps)

The global coffee giant Starbucks is set to open a new store in Astoria next month.

June 27, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

The global coffee giant Starbucks is set to open a new store in Astoria.

Starbucks will open the new store at the Broadway Shopping Center some time in July, according to a spokesperson for the company.

The Seattle-based coffee chain is taking over a space at 21-03A Broadway, which was previously occupied by the mobile phone and internet provider Verizon. The premises is located at the end of a number of adjoining businesses, with the side of the building facing 21st Street.

The spokesperson said the store will offer all standard menu offerings. The company serves a wide range of coffees, both hot and cold, such as cappuccinos, lattes and Americanos. Other favorites include iced caramel macchiatos, caramel frappuccinos and nitro cold brews, while it also offers seasonal options.

The store will employ around 25 staff when it opens, according to the spokesperson.

Starbucks already operates a number of stores in the neighborhood, including at 31-01 Broadway, 22-28 31st St., 30-18 Astoria Blvd., and at 31-44 Steinway St.

