New Tropical Smoothie Cafe opens in Sunnyside, bringing healthy options to Queens Boulevard

April 29, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

Looking for your next smoothie fix? Tropical Smoothie Cafe has officially opened in Sunnyside.

The fast-casual chain, known for its healthy smoothies and fruit bowls, opened its doors at 39-11 Queens Blvd. and celebrated its grand opening on Friday, April 25. The new location marks the latest addition to the brand’s growing footprint across New York State, where it already operates dozens of stores.

Franchisee owners Ashish Marchawala and Kushal Patel, along with store manager Akash Mehmi, were joined by the Sunnyside Shines Business Improvement District (BID) and representatives from the offices of U.S. Rep. Nydia Velazquez and Assembly Member Claire Valdez for Friday’s packed grand-opening.

Marchawala said he was “incredibly excited” to open the smoothie shop in Sunnyside for the “amazing community.”

“Our goal is to create a welcoming space where neighbors can enjoy fresh, flavorful smoothies and healthy bites made with care. We’re proud to be part of Sunnyside and look forward to growing with the community – one guest, one smoothie at a time,” Marchawala said at Friday’s grand opening.

Patel, meanwhile, recalled “planting the seeds” of his own American dream in Sunnyside 30 years ago and said opening a store in the neighborhood was “like a beautiful full circle.”

“We’re dedicated to serving our neighbors with delicious, fresh options and being a part of the ongoing story of this community that shaped me and contributing something positive to the place I’ve always considered home,” Patel said.

Store manager Mehmi said the store aims to inspire a healthier lifestyle with “Every smoothie, wrap, and smile” it serves.

“We’re excited to serve our neighbors with fresh flavors and feel-good vibes every day,” Mehmi said.

Dirk McCall de Palomá, executive director of Sunnyside Shines, said Tropical Smoothie Cafe’s arrival will provide local residents with more access to healthy options. He noted that the store is located adjacent to F45 Training, a brand-new fitness center slated to open in the community soon.

“This new healthy corner, with F45 Personal Training, is going to be wonderful for the community,” McCall de Palomá said.

Located in the same newly developed building as Tropical Smoothie Cafe and adjacent to Sunnyside Community Services Pre-K, F45 Training Sunnyside is preparing to open soon, offering high-energy group fitness classes.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe will open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

The store offers a variety of smoothies and healthy bowl options, including acai bowls, chia puddings, and Greek yogurt. It also serves a wide range of healthy wraps, sandwiches, flatbreads, and salads, including the store’s popular Caribbean jerk chicken wrap and Thai chicken salad.