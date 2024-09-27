New York City Harley-Davidson to close Long Island City store, citing economic challenges

Sept. 27, 2024 By Czarinna Andres

New York City Harley-Davidson, a longstanding dealership in Long Island City, will permanently close its doors on Saturday, Sept. 28, according to an announcement by owner Paul Veracka.

The business, located at 42-11 Northern Blvd., cited current economic conditions and limited real estate options as key factors in the difficult decision.

“It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the closure,” the letter from Veracka reads, recognizing the significance of the dealership’s legacy. While the front doors will close this Saturday, the service department will remain operational until Saturday, Oct. 5, to complete all active work orders.

In the announcement, Veracka emphasized the family-oriented nature of the business and its connection to the community. “We understand consolidating New York City H-D comes as a surprise and disappointment to many of our loyal customers. As a family-operated dealership, we recognize the time it takes to build strong relationships and foster community.”

Despite the closure, neighboring dealerships will ensure continuity for customers. Empire Harley-Davidson and Nassau County Harley-Davidson will honor all New York City Harley-Davidson gift cards and VIP services, providing uninterrupted support for Harley riders in the area. “The remaining local Harley-Davidson dealers in the area will be able to provide the highest quality service to all members of the Harley-Davidson community for many years to come,” the letter reassured.

Veracka also expressed deep gratitude to the store’s customers, team members and the wider Harley-Davidson community. “We want to thank all of our loyal customers, community members and our amazing team at New York City H-D for all the support throughout the years,” the letter continued. “Thank you for the loyalty to our team, dealership and the Harley-Davidson brand. We will always remember the amazing events, great rides and our extended Harley-Davidson family.”

With its closure, New York City Harley-Davidson bids farewell to its Northern Boulevard home, leaving behind a legacy of community, passion for motorcycling and service to its loyal patrons. Further details on the closing process are expected in the coming days.