New York state passes González-Rojas bill to provide continuous healthcare coverage for children under six

Nov. 26, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

Children in New York State are now eligible for continuous healthcare coverage from birth until the age of six after a bill introduced by Queens Assembly Member Jessica González-Rojas and State Sen. Samra Brouk of Rochester passed in the state budget.

González-Rojas and Brouk introduced bill A8146/S7747 in October 2023, which called on the state to simplify enrollment in Child Health Plus and Medicaid to ensure that the youngest New Yorkers have continuous access to healthcare until the age of six.

Prior to the passage of the bill, New York, like all other states, was required to provide just 12 months of continuous health coverage for children in Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

The bill was recently passed in the state budget, with González-Rojas and Brouk arguing that it will improve the healthcare system, advance health equity, and expand healthcare coverage.

They cited a Georgetown University study which found that providing continuous coverage for children aged six and under leads to better health, reduced school absenteeism and improved academic performance. The study additionally found that extended coverage for children can potentially result in fewer lost work days and reduced medical debt for parents.

The study noted that expanding beyond the minimum requirement of 12 months of continuous coverage for children is a crucial step, arguing that it is critical that children stay insured without unnecessary administrative red tape.

The study said continuous eligibility can help mitigate against the loss of coverage due to administrative barriers or temporary fluctuations in family income.

“Even a short gap in coverage can result in a child missing needed care such as treatment for chronic conditions like asthma; left untreated, these conditions are likely to result in visits to the emergency room and missed school days,” the Georgetown study argued.

New York is now one of seven states to offer continuous coverage to children under the age of six. More than 800,000 children under the age of six are enrolled in Medicaid or Child Health Plus and could potentially benefit from the change.

González-Rojas welcomed the change, stating that the annual paperwork to re-enroll in Child Health Plus or Medicaid can be laborious for busy parents.

“With a hostile Trump administration coming into office next year, we must do all we can to expand healthcare access to as many New Yorkers as possible. This change will mean less absences in childcare or school for our little ones and fewer missed days at work for parents,” González-Rojas said in a statement.

Brouk, meanwhile, said the bill “lifts the burden of annual re-enrollment” by offering continuous healthcare coverage to children aged six or under.

“This legislation will support parents by giving children access to preventative care without interruptions, reducing barriers in healthcare and ensuring that our young people receive the care they deserve,” Brouk said in a statement.

New York Legal Assistance Group (NYLAG), Community Service Society (CSS), the Schuyler Center for Analysis and Advocacy, Medicaid Matters NY, the NYC Health and Hospitals System, the Robin Hood Foundation, SEIU 1199, SEIU Doctors Council and MetroPlus Health all supported the legislation when it was introduced by González-Rojas and Brouk last year.

Kate Breslin, president and CEO at the Schuyler Center for Analysis and Advocacy, stated that uninterrupted healthcare coverage can provide several benefits for children and their families.

“Parents can access regular check-ups, scheduled vaccines and preventive health services for their child, setting them up for a healthy start,” Breslin said in a statement. “Continuous Medicaid and CHP coverage is a big win for children and families across the state and ensures that New York will remain a leader in providing affordable, comprehensive health insurance coverage for children.”