Newly developed Orion Astoria condominium attracts strong buyer interest, exceeds 60% sales milestone in just months

Dec. 3, 2024 By Queens Post News Team

A newly developed boutique condominium in the heart of Astoria, has quickly gained traction in the market.

Orion Astoria, located at 25-88 38th St., has been over 60% sold since launching sales in August 2024. The building recently received its temporary certificate of occupancy, and closings are set to commence on December 1, 2024.

Developed by local real estate professionals Konstandinos “Gus” Vorillas, Thomas Ballis, Chris Giannikouros, and Anthony Vitale, the property is exclusively marketed by The Patrick Smith Team of The Corcoran Group, a renowned real estate brand.

The Corcoran Group, with offices in New York City, the Hamptons, and South Florida, has a long-standing reputation for providing clients with white-glove service and guiding them through the entire lifecycle of real estate transactions.

“Buyers’ response to Orion Astoria has been incredibly positive because of the ‘custom-construction’ quality of the units and the appeal of a small community in this boutique building,” said Patrick W. Smith, a new development expert and leader of The Patrick Smith Team.

Smith has been immersed in new development projects across Long Island City since 2006, partnering with developers to identify and mitigate risks while maximizing sellout value.

Orion Astoria offers seven one- and two-bedroom residences, each featuring private outdoor spaces. The units include modern amenities such as a keyless Latch entry system and a landscaped rooftop deck. Custom-designed kitchens are equipped with quartz waterfall countertops, full-height quartz backsplashes, and integrated Bertazzoni appliances.

Residences also feature floor-to-ceiling windows, smart LG stackable washers/dryers, custom closets, recessed lighting, and a state-of-the-art Daikin climate control system. Bathrooms include radiant-heat flooring, custom chrome fixtures, and Porcelanosa tiles.

The building’s location provides residents with access to eclectic shops, fitness studios, restaurants, and parks. Transportation options are plentiful, with the N and W trains at 30th Avenue and the M and R trains at Steinway Street Station, along with multiple bus lines serving the area.

Remaining one-bedroom homes at Orion Astoria are priced starting at $695,000. For more information, contact Patrick W. Smith at patrick.smith@corcoran.com.