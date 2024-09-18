Newly renovated and reimagined schoolyard at I.S. 145 celebrated by Jackson Heights community

Sept. 18, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

A ribbon-cutting was held to celebrate the grand opening for the newly renovated public schoolyard at I.S. 145 Joseph Pulitzer Playground in Jackson Heights on Monday, Sept. 16.

Among the community leaders on hand to celebrate the reopening were Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Assembly Member Jessica González-Rojas, Council Member Shekar Krishnan and members of the Trust for Public Land, as well as I.S. 145 Principal Ivan Rodriguez, who partnered with Council Member Krishnan and the Trust for Public Land to lead community visioning sessions.

The schoolyard’s reconstruction was jointly funded by Richards, Krishnan, the Dalio Center for Health Justice at New York-Presbyterian and Long Island Sound Study. Dalio Center for Health Justice at New York-Presbyterian Vice President Amelia Shapiro and Long Island Sound Study Outreach Coordinator for New York City and Westchester County Lillit Genovesi were also on hand for the ribbon-cutting.

The new schoolyard was designed by students and staff members at I.S. 145, as well as members of the community. The project was completed in just 10 months. This new, exciting, inclusive space features new trees, colorful student murals, a turf soccer pitch, and advanced green infrastructure to absorb stormwater.

“As a dad and as the Chair of the City Council’s Parks Committee, one of my top priorities has been to create public, green, open space for New York City families,” Krishnan said. “That’s why I was so proud to unveil our re-imagined, environmentally resilient schoolyard at I.S. 145 alongside the Trust for Public Land and Queens Borough President Donovan Richards. This schoolyard shows that we can build beautiful public spaces when we have the right leaders with the right vision. And we can build them quickly!”

Krishnan and Richards helped inaugurate the basketball courts by taking part in a friendly three-on-three basketball game.

“I’m so glad to see the new, beautiful I.S. 145 playground open for the Jackson Heights community,” Richards said. “This is a significant addition to the school and the neighborhood, as kids and their families will have a great new place to enjoy the outdoors. Thank you to all our partners for making this a reality.”

“This new school playground was designed by the students and community through TPL’s unique participatory design process. We are thrilled that this space will serve over 40,000 residents as a place for kids and families to get out and play in their neighborhood,” said Mary Alice Lee, NYC Playgrounds Director for Trust for Public Land. “We are grateful for support from Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and New York City Council Member Shekar Krishnan to make this schoolyard a reality.”

“Climate change is bringing more intense rainstorms that can overwhelm our sewers, and Green Infrastructure playgrounds like the one at I.S. 145 are crucial to our efforts to reduce flooding around the five boroughs,” New York City Chief Climate Officer and Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Rohit T. Aggarwala said. “Thank you to our partners at The Trust for Public Land for their hard work, to Borough President Richards and Council Member Krishnan for their leadership and to all the students who helped design this wonderful new playground.”