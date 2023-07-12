Long Island City’s Noguchi Museum to celebrate 2022 Artist Banners project

July 12, 2023 By Ethan Marshall

The Noguchi Museum in Long Island City announced it will be dedicating an evening to celebrate its 2022 Artist Banners project on July 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. The finalists for the 2022 Open Call for Artists Banners project will be recognized at the event.

The three finalists for the 2022 Open Call for Artists Banners project were June Shin, Cui Fei and Dione Lee, with Shin having been named the winner. The event will also feature a meditative percussion piece by Hisham Akira Bharoocha, tours of the museum and art-making activities inspired by the theme of peace.

June Shin is a Seoul-born artist and designer currently based in New York City. Some of her previous work includes designing typefaces at Occupant Fonts, a Morisawa company and teaching typography at Rhode Island School of Design. Among the organizations that have recognized her work are the Art Directors Club, Type Directors Club, Core77, STA 100 and more. Cui Fei was born in Jinan, China. Her work has been exhibited both nationally and internationally at venues such as the Museum of Arts and Design and the Queens Museum in New York, the Princeton University Art Museum in New Jersey, the Jeju Museum of Art in Jeju, Korea, the Rietberg Museum in Zurich, Switzerland and the Museum of East Asian Art in Cologne, Germany. Dione Lee is a designer and artist from Singapore and is currently based in New York City. She has experience working as a designer, creating computer-mediated work for various cross-disciplinary projects across print, digital and experiential media. Alongside this, she pursues her artistic practice, having her work shown at exhibitions in Singapore, Los Angeles, Baltimore and Rotterdam.

While admission to this event is free, those interested in going are required to RSVP first by going to Noguchi.org/events. Those interested in learning more about this event can email [email protected]