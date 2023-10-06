You are reading

Northwell-GoHealth urgent care facility to open this month in Long Island City, next to Target

A new Northwell-GoHealth urgent care facility is set to open next to a Target store in the Court Square section of Long Island City

Oct. 5, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A new Northwell-GoHealth urgent care facility is set to open next to a Target store in the Court Square section of Long Island City.

The new facility will open later this month at 1 Court Square West, a retail building connected to the former Citigroup Building known as One Court Square, a spokesperson told the Queens/LIC Post. The building also houses a Target store that opened in February.

Workers were seen erecting a Northwell-GoHealth urgent care sign on the front of the space on Monday. Construction of the interior is still ongoing, although it appears to be nearing completion.

The 3,600-square-foot center will offer services to treat common non-life-threatening health concerns for adults and children six months and older, including upper respiratory infections, minor cuts, ear infections and treatment for sexually transmitted infections (STI), the company said.

The facility will also offer onsite X-rays for bone fractures, as well as COVID-19 testing and flu vaccines.

Northwell Health is headquartered in Long Island and is the state’s largest healthcare provider, while GoHealth is based in Chicago and is a marketplace for Medicare programs which are administered through private health insurance companies.

A new Northwell-GoHealth urgent care facility is set to open next to a Target store in the Court Square section of Long Island City (Photo by Michael Dorgan)

Vivek Taparia, market president of Northwell HealthGoHealth Urgent Care, said that the new facility will bring important services to the neighborhood.

“Our Long Island City center is a new option for safe and efficient care outside high-cost settings like the ER (emergency room),” Taparia said.

“It directly connects to Northwell Health’s robust network of care, which regularly earns national recognition for excellence in quality and safety, research and innovation.”

Taparia said local residents will also be able to use the center’s virtual urgent care service, where they will be able to be assessed from home.

A new Northwell-GoHealth urgent care facility is set to open next to a Target store in the Court Square section of Long Island City (Photo by Michael Dorgan)

He said the facility will open in a busy section of the neighborhood and is easily accessible. The building has an entrance to the Court Square subway station that serves the E, G, M and 7 lines.

“Located next to Target, the center is in a high-traffic hub, providing easy access to care people need when and where they need it,” Taparia said. “We strategically locate all of our centers in areas people frequent and live their lives every day.”

  1. Taparia said users of the facility will be able to access Northwell Health’s vast network of caregivers.
  3. “You also get personalized treatment,” Taparia said. “That’s because we invest in technology that provides data to continually improve patient experiences.”

Opening hours will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays.

A photo if the interior of the facility taken on Wednesday, Oct. 4 (Photo by Michael Dorgan)

A new Northwell-GoHealth urgent care facility is set to open next to a Target store in the Court Square section of Long Island City (Photo by Michael Dorgan)

