NY Irish Center to host fourth annual Queens Irish Heritage Festival on June 14

June 2, 2025 By Colum Motherway

The New York Irish Center (NYIC) is once again celebrating Irish culture and community connections with its fourth annual Queens Irish Heritage Festival, which will take place on Saturday, June 14, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held outdoors at Culture Lab LIC, located at 5-25 46th Ave. in Long Island City.

Co-presented by Culture Lab LIC and McManus Irish Dance, the festival features five continuous hours of music and dance, offering a vibrant mix of traditional and contemporary performances that reflect the deep-rooted ties between New York’s Irish community and the borough’s diverse cultures. It’s more than just a showcase of Irish talent — it’s a celebration of multicultural unity in what is often called the most ethnically diverse urban area in the world.

Among the lineup of acclaimed performers is JigGiG, a groundbreaking folk-contemporary dance group that includes former Riverdance principals Brandon Asazawa, Andy O’Reilly, and Belle Brenton. The festival also boasts performances by Madelyn Monaghan, a rising star in sean-nós (old style) singing, and Gregory Harrington, a virtuoso violinist known for his captivating stage presence.

Additional performers include folk balladeer Allen Gogarty, Irish folk legend Donie Carroll, Cillian Vallely of the renowned Irish band Lúnasa, Broadway singer Tim Connell, and the dynamic duo of singer-songwriter Niamh Hyland and multi-instrumentalist Shu Sakae.

The celebration extends beyond music to highlight the joyous energy of Irish dance. Performances will be delivered by the youth ensemble of McManus Irish Dance, the innovative Darrah Carr Dance, and the beloved Geraldine Murphy Dancers — each group bringing its own unique flavor and expression to the stage.

This year’s festival will also spotlight NYIC’s “Crossroads Concerts” series, an initiative that celebrates the intersection of Irish folk traditions with musical influences from across the globe.

World-class musicians, including Dylan James, Amos Gabia, Raymond Odai Laryea, Julian Bortey Kwandahor, and Colin Harte, who also curates the Crossroads series, will perform in this series.

“On our 20th anniversary season, we are especially honored to welcome friends from other communities in Queens,” says George C. Heslin, NYIC’s executive director.

“This year has been amazing since we have collaborated with artists of Puerto Rican, Indian/Desi, West African, Bulgarian, and Brazilian descent. What a pleasure to count ourselves among the many vibrant immigrant communities that remind us every day that Queens is indeed the ‘world’s borough!”

Edjo Wheeler, executive director of Culture Lab LIC, echoed those sentiments, saying, “Hosting the NY Irish Center’s Queens Irish Heritage Festival is a perfect reflection of our mission, celebrating culture, community, and collaboration.”

The festival is made possible with the support of Tourism Ireland, the Government of Ireland ESP Program, the Office of the Queens Borough President, the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, New York City Council, and the New York State Council on the Arts.

Attendees will also enjoy a variety of food trucks, located adjacent to the performance area, making it easy to grab a bite between performances. The location is accessible via public transportation, with the 7 train’s Vernon-Jackson stop just a short walk away.

Founded in 2004 by Father Colm Campbell and Paddy Reilly, the NY Irish Center serves as a dynamic cultural hub, producing over 100 events annually. Its intimate 80-seat theater, the Reilly Room, has hosted everything from the six-hour “40 Shades of Green” St. Patrick’s Day celebration to the beloved holiday concert “NY Croons for Christmas.”

The Center also supports community programs such as the Wednesday Lunch Club for retirees and the LGBTQ+ networking event “The Story Continues.” Additionally, the NYIC is home to Solace House, a provider of free, confidential suicide prevention counseling.