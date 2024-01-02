You are reading

NYC earthquake: 1.7 magnitude tremor originating in Astoria

(Getty Images)

Jan. 2, 2024 By Czarinna Andres

Residents of western Queens, Roosevelt Island and the Upper East Side of Manhattan got a shaky start to the week this morning, with a 1.7 magnitude earthquake centered in Astoria.

The seismic activity was recorded at precisely 5:45 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey, and led to a surge in emergency calls in western Queens, Roosevelt Island and the Upper East Side.

A number of residents in Astoria went to social media to express their reactions. Some were shocked to hear it even happened saying they didn’t feel a thing while others say they definitely felt the ground shake.

The small tremor caused power disruptions and explosions.

At noon, the Department of Buildings (DOB), FDNY, NYPD, 311, MTA, Con Ed, and National Grid all confirmed that there were no injuries, no disruptions to transit, traffic, or utility services, and no concerns regarding structural stability.

There have been no reported injuries.

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Op-ed | New York City’s broken property tax system

Jan. 2, 2024 By Martha Stark

For decades, it has been an open secret that New York City’s property tax system is inequitable and unfair. This regressive system, rooted in outdated and discriminatory policies, has not only exacerbated the housing crisis but also deepened the economic divide, disproportionately burdening lower-income and minority communities.

Read More
0
Eating healthy without breaking the bank

Jan. 2, 2024 By Czarinna Andres

Eating healthy is often perceived as an expensive endeavor, with organic produce and specialty health foods often sold at a premium price. However, with some savvy meal planning, it’s entirely possible to maintain a nutritious diet without straining your budget. Here, we’ll explore some practical tips and strategies to help you eat healthy while keeping your wallet happy.

Read More
0
Load More Articles