NYC food banks join forces with local eatery for holiday giving campaign

Taim Mediterranean Kitchen has teamed up with City and Island Harvest food banks to combat hunger in NYC

Dec. 19, 2024 By Colum Motherway

A Mediterranean restaurant with locations in Long Island City and Fresh Meadows has launched a holiday food drive to combat hunger across NYC and Long Island.

Taim Mediterranean Kitchen is serving up more than just delicious meals — it’s dishing out hope for those in need. The popular eatery has partnered with City Harvest and Island Harvest to run a December-long food drive aimed at fighting hunger in local communities.

City Harvest and Island Harvest, two leading food banks in New York City and Long Island, rescue perfectly good, nutritious food that might otherwise go to waste and deliver it for free to residents facing food insecurity.

To boost their efforts, Taim is donating $1 for every signature plate purchased at its 13 locations in Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island. The initiative, which kicked off on Dec. 1, runs through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.

Locals can also participate by donating non-perishable, sealed food items — such as canned goods, plastic jars, or packaged foods — at Taim’s Fresh Meadows location at 61-42 188th St., or at City Harvest’s Queens facility at 5501 2nd St. in Long Island City. Donations are accepted at all Taim and City Harvest locations across NYC and Long Island.

As a thank-you, Taim is offering 10% off a future visit to those who contribute to the food drive, making it a win-win for both donors and those in need.

This collaboration not only helps fill plates but also spreads holiday cheer to New Yorkers struggling with food insecurity. Whether through a delicious meal or a generous donation, Taim and its partners are making a difference one bite at a time.

These food banks constantly require donations and volunteers

“We’ve been in New York for so long, and we have deep roots here. I feel like it was nice for us to get involved with the community and partner with a local food bank. As a restaurant, it just made sense for us to partner with them and do our part to feed New Yorkers,” said Ciera Willis, Brand Manager at Taim Kitchen.

Willis believes that giving back is vital to any community, and as a restaurant makes money, it has a responsibility to support the people around it.

Every dollar that Taim donates from its signature plates supports two meals from the food bank. However, Willis admitted that they would like to see more success from the ongoing food drive at this stage of the month. 

“We do need more people donating to the food drive, so I’m really glad we are able to get the word out. We have been posting about it on social media and sending out emails, but it would be great for the community to know more about it because we definitely need more non-perishable items,” she explained.

Taim and City Harvest have previously teamed up for events, and Willis ensured that they will stay in contact for future initiatives. While there are no concrete plans yet, there will be more community givebacks in the new year.

Taim is hoping more people will be willing to donate to the food drive

Also, starting in 2025, an initiative to benefit students who visit Taim will be launched. Students will receive a 20% discount after showing their student ID or email address.

Taim first started as a small kitchen in NYC’s West Village but has now spread its Mediterranean-style cooking across 13 locations in Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island, and Manhattan, as well as locations in New Jersey, Maryland, and DC. 

City Harvest is always looking for donations and more volunteers to help out, especially around the holiday season. This year, they are set to rescue more than 81 million pounds of food and deliver it, free of charge, to hundreds of food pantries and soup kitchens across the five boroughs to help feed New Yorkers experiencing food insecurity. 

You can donate to their cause here and learn more about volunteering opportunities here. The centers are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day during the week and closed on the weekend.

email the author: news@queenspost.com

