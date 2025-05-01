NYC Public School Film Festival celebrates young filmmakers at Museum of the Moving Image

May 1, 2025 By Czarinna Andres

More than 300 students, families, and educators from across the five boroughs gathered on Tuesday, April 29, for the 7th annual New York City Public School Film Festival, held at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria.

The event, hosted by the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) and New York City Public Schools, celebrated the creativity and diversity of young filmmakers and offered them a pathway into the city’s film and television industry.

This year’s festival introduced several new features, including free admission to the museum, a panel on applying to specialized arts high schools, and access to the museum’s latest exhibit, Mission: Impossible—Story and Spectacle, showcasing star Tom Cruise’s commitment to practical stunts.

Festivalgoers were treated to a keynote presentation by Academy Award-nominated writer and director Celine Song (Past Lives), who took part in a fireside chat with MOME Deputy Film Commissioner Kwame Amoaku.

“New York City has always been a global capital for film and television – and our students are the next generation of storytellers who will shape that legacy,” said Deputy Mayor for Housing, Economic Development, and Workforce Adolfo Carrión Jr. “The New York City Public School Film Festival is not just a celebration of student creativity, but also a gateway to opportunity.”

A total of 22 short films were selected from nearly 150 submissions representing 43 schools citywide, including 19 first-time participants. Films ranged from comedy and drama to documentary and animation. Highlights included The Lost Sock from The Baccalaureate School for Global Education in Long Island City, and Nightmare on 96th Street from East Brooklyn Community High School.

“We are so excited to be back celebrating our 7th annual NYCPS Film Festival!” said Schools Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos. “These films are a testament to the hard work, innovation, and creativity of our students as they share their stories with the world. I can’t wait to see all they accomplish in the coming years.”

In addition to screenings, the festival featured a career expo with more than a dozen industry organizations and educational programs, including Sesame Workshop, School of Visual Arts, Reel Works, and the Academy for Careers in Television & Film. A panel offered guidance for middle schoolers and their families on applying to citywide arts high schools.

Outdoor screenings of selected student films will continue with free Movies Under the Stars events this month, including a showing in Washington Square Park on May 9 and Sunset Park in Brooklyn on May 10, both starting at 8:15 p.m.

The NYC Public School Film Festival was launched to spotlight student work and promote careers in the creative industries. All submissions are reviewed by a panel of NYCPS teachers and media professionals who provide feedback and support to help young filmmakers grow.

For more information about upcoming screenings, featured films, and the full festival program, visit nyc.gov/nycpsfilmfestival.