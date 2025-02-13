NYCHA residents invited to apply for Rise Light & Power-sponsored climate action grants to support sustainability efforts

Feb. 13, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

NYCHA residents across the city are invited to apply for a Rise Light & Power-sponsored community climate grant, which supports community-based projects addressing collaborative climate action and sustainability.

NYCHA’s Resident Climate Action Grants program, now in its third year, is facilitated by the New York Climate Exchange and the Public Housing Community Fund and awards up to $5,000 to community projects addressing the impact of climate change.

Applications for the resiliency grant will be accepted through Sunday, March 23.

Past grant recipients have used the funds to implement programming related to recycling, community gardening, tree planting, and beautification.

Vicki Cerullo, director of urban engagement at the New York Climate Exchange, said the grant program would help bring resident-led climate solutions to life in communities across New York City, adding that residents can provide fresh perspectives on how to tackle climate change and sustainability in their own communities.

“Residents know their communities best, and their ideas are critical to building a healthier, more sustainable New York City,” Cerullo said in a statement. “We look forward to surfacing bold ideas through this challenge and leveraging the power of our Exchange partner network to support impactful climate action, with the potential to scale.”

The program awarded four winners at a ceremony in 2023 before announcing nine winners on Earth Day 2024 with the support of Con Edison. This year’s program, sponsored by Rise Light & Power and supported by The Exchange’s extensive and diverse partner network, will celebrate the winners on Saturday, April 19, on Governors Island.

Wil Fisher, external affairs director at Rise Light & Power, said the Queens-based energy company is delighted to partner with the New York Climate Exchange and the Public Housing Community Fund for the community grant program.

“Providing community members with grants to fight climate change in their backyard spurs innovation and plays a meaningful role in charting a green future,” Fisher said in a statement.

NYCHA residents interested in applying for the grant can attend virtual information sessions on Feb. 25 or March 13. These sessions will provide a comprehensive overview of the Climate Action Grants, including the application process requirements.

Each session will cover strategies for crafting a strong application and tips on what makes a project stand out as impactful and aligned with the program’s goals. It will conclude with a Q&A segment.

For more information, click here.