NYPD raids suspected brothel in Elmhurst as community demands crackdown on Roosevelt Avenue crime

Sept. 25, 2024 By Bill Parry

Officers from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst, alongside the NYPD Human Trafficking Squad, raided a suspected brothel at 40-19 Case St. on Wednesday evening, Sept. 18, as part of an ongoing investigation into illegal activities in the area.

They arrested a 21-year-old woman from Van Cortlandt Park, Bronx, charging her with prostitution. Two men, a 37-year-old from Elmhurst and a 32-year-old from East Elmhurst, were also arrested and charged with patronizing prostitution, according to the police.

The raid came nearly two weeks after the Let’s Improve Roosevelt Ave. coalition—comprised of community leaders and local business owners—held a rally at 90-20 Elmhurst Ave., calling for stronger enforcement against organized crime, drug rings, human trafficking, prostitution, shoplifting syndicates, illegal marijuana shops, and the hundreds of unlicensed street vendors along Roosevelt Avenue, from Jackson Heights to Corona.

The Let’s Improve Roosevelt Ave. coalition is holding its second community rally this Sunday afternoon at the 90th Street Triangle, across from the illegal brothel raided by the NYPD last week.

Democratic District Leader Hiram Monserrate, who organized the initial rally, was present during the Case Street raid, where the brothel had been openly operating in a residential area. Monserrate, a former state senator and council member, has been attempting to rebuild his political career after his 2009 conviction for misdemeanor assault and a subsequent prison sentence for steering public funds into his campaign. Despite several unsuccessful bids for public office, Monserrate has regained political influence through his East Elmhurst Corona Democratic Club.

“When I represented this community as a council member, we never saw what we are seeing today,” Monserrate said following the Case Street raid. “This crime wave on Roosevelt Avenue is unprecedented and will require a strong and sustained response. We look forward to working with the NYPD and all stakeholders for a safer and cleaner community.”

Sunday’s rally, titled “Roosevelt Avenue in Crisis: Demand Change Now!” is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at the 90th Street Triangle. Ramon Ramirez, a leader in the Let’s Improve Roosevelt Ave. coalition, emphasized that the current state of lawlessness cannot be resolved through sporadic police sweeps.

“Our coalition is clear: we need the police to continue doing their jobs and making arrests when warranted,” Ramirez said after the Case Street raid. “We as a community support the police.”