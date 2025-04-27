You are reading

Off-duty cop shot in Long Island City early Sunday; suspects arrested after pursuit

Two suspects in the shooting of an off-duty cop in Queens on Sunday morning are now in custody after leading police on a wild pursuit across the borough. Photo by Dean Moses

April 27, 2025 By Dean Moses

Two suspects in the shooting of an off-duty cop in Long Island City on Sunday morning are now in custody after leading police on a wild pursuit across the borough.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, the 25-year-old off-duty NYPD officer parked his green BMW along 43rd Avenue and 21st Street at around 6:01 a.m. on April 27 when two men approached him.

The sources reported that the two suspects became entangled in a struggle with the off-duty cop, possibly in an attempt to rob or carjack him. During the struggle, a gunman opened fire, striking the cop in the leg.

Although the suspects fled the scene, the wounded off-duty officer managed to get into his BMW and drive away. He eventually stopped at the corner of 31st Road and 21st Street in Astoria, where he was met by first responders. EMS transported him to Mount Sinai Queens Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Meanwhile, responding officers pursued the suspects, who were inside a vehicle, to the intersection of 33rd Avenue and Union Street in Flushing. After the vehicle was stopped, the two suspects—one wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and the other a green hooded sweatshirt—fled on foot.

Police chased a vehicle belonging to the suspects all the way to Flushing on 33rd Avenue and Union Street.Photo by Dean Moses

Heavily armed police officers and K9 units responded to the scene and tracked down both suspects within a few blocks of one another. amNewYork observed one man, wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, being placed into the back of a police vehicle.

Heavily armed police officers and K9 responded by tracking both suspects within a few blocks of one another. amNewYork observed one man wearing a white hoodie being stuffed into the back of a police vehicle.Photo by Dean Moses

Meanwhile, officers searched the suspects’ vehicle and were seen removing evidence in a plastic bag.

Cops gathered evidence from the scene.

Charges against the suspects are pending, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry condemned the shooting in a statement.
“We are grateful that our police officer will recover and that the suspects are already in custody,” Hendry said. “However, this attack is yet another symptom of the message on our streets, which has emboldened criminals and put cops and all New Yorkers at risk. We need our justice system to step up and help us change that message.”

