Off-duty NYPD officer arrested in alleged ‘domestic incident’ within confines of 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights

An off-duty NYPD cop was arrested by police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights (pictured) on Thursday, July 6, for a domestic incident, according to authorities. (Photo via Google Maps)

July 7, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights arrested an off-duty NYPD officer on Thursday, July 6, in connection with an alleged domestic incident, according to authorities.

Officer Josue Sanchez, 30, was arrested at around 6 a.m. and charged with assault, harassment and menacing for the alleged incident, according to police.

The NYPD did not provide any further details pertaining to the incident, or when and where exactly it took place. The 115th Precinct covers a portion of western Queens including the neighborhoods of Jackson Heights, East Elmhurst and North Corona.

The multi-media platform Audacy is reporting that Sanchez allegedly assaulted and threatened his 23-year-old girlfriend with a weapon. Schneps Media was unable to confirm the report with police.

Sanchez joined the force in 2018 and is currently stationed at the 61st Precinct in south Brooklyn, according to police records.

