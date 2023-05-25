One civilian, five firefighters injured in three-alarm Astoria fire: FDNY

May 25, 2023 By Zach Gewelb and Lloyd Mitchell

One civilian and five firefighters were injured in a three-alarm blaze that consumed a two-story Astoria home early Thursday morning, according to the FDNY.

The FDNY received a call regarding a fire at 23-11 23rd St. just before 1 a.m. on May 25 and responded with 33 units featuring 138 members.

Firefighters rescued a man under heavy fire conditions in the rear of the home. A witness at the scene to Queens/Astoria Post that firefighters and paramedics performed CPR in the street in an attempt to get a pulse back from the victim, who was transported to Mount Sinai Queens Hospital. There is no update on the victim’s condition as of publication.

A total of five firefighters suffered injuries after a mayday for a member in distress at the scene just after 1:15 a.m., according to the FDNY. The exact circumstances of why the mayday was issued aren’t known at this time. The firefighters were also transported to Mount Sinai Queens Hospital.

FDNY personnel used four hose-lines to knock down the main body of fire in the rear of the home. The fire was extinguished by 2:25 a.m., according to FDNY.

Members of the FDNY brass were seen canvassing the scene for clues regarding what may have caused the fire. An investigation remains ongoing.