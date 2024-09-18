One suspect arrested, four remain at large for beating and robbing man in Jackson Heights: NYPD

Sept. 18, 2024 By Bill Parry

A 35-year-old man was beaten and robbed by five muggers on Northern Boulevard in Jackson Heights during the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 18, and police are still searching for four of the assailants.

The victim was walking past a row of stores at around 3:45 a.m. when he was confronted by the gang in front of 85-15 Northern Blvd.

An argument ensued and quickly escalated into violence when the assailants began to punch and kick the man throughout his body and forcibly removed his fanny pack, police said.

The perpetrators ran off northbound on 86th Street toward 32nd Avenue. Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights arrested one of the attackers, but the other four remain at large a month later.

The victim was transported to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. The stolen fanny pack contained his driver’s license, work identification and other personal documentation, according to a police spokeswoman.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the four wanted men and described the first as having a heavy build with a medium complexion and wearing all black with a silver pendant hand from a chain. The second perp is described as having a medium build and a medium complexion who wore a black New York Mets baseball cap, a black t-shirt with “Popsmoke” across the chest, blue shorts and blue and black sneakers. The third man has a slim build and light complexion with multiple tattoos on his arms. He wore a white and gray polo shirt and gray shorts and carried the stolen fanny pack while checking out the victim’s identification. The fourth assailant is described as having a slim build with a medium complexion and he wore a brown hat, a white t-shirt, khaki shorts and orange and black sneakers.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to their arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Sept. 15, the 115th Precinct has reported 313 robberies so far in 2024, 82 more than the 231 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 44.4%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Felony assaults are also on the rise in the precinct, with 471 reported so far this year, 125 more than the 346 reported at the same point in 2023, an increase of 36.1%, according to CompStat.