You are reading

Op-ed: OANA endorsement of pickleball at Hallett’s Point playground

Pickleball is America fastest growing sport (Photo via Getty Images)

Jan. 31, 2024 Op-ed by: Richard Khuzami

The Old Astoria Neighborhood Association (OANA) is thrilled at the prospect of transforming Hallett’s Point Playground located at the westernmost tip of Queens, into a vibrant community hub, bustling with activity, laughter, and friendly competition. We propose the addition of a pickleball court, a move that aligns with the city’s commitment to fostering community wellness and inclusivity.

Pickleball is an inclusive sport that offers numerous benefits:

• Gentle Exercise: The low-impact movements of pickleball provide cardiovascular benefits without straining the joints, making it ideal for maintaining mobility and independence in older adults.
• Cognitive Boost: The quick thinking, strategy, and hand-eye coordination involved in pickleball keep minds sharp, potentially reducing the risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s.
• Social Connection: Pickleball fosters camaraderie and builds community, combating the social isolation that can disproportionately affect older adults.
• Physical & Mental Well-being: Regular physical activity, such as pickleball, can improve mood, reduce stress, and increase energy levels.
Beyond personal health, pickleball courts can also serve as economic engines:
• Reduced Healthcare Costs: By promoting preventative health, pickleball can potentially lessen the burden on healthcare systems, benefiting both individuals and the community as a whole.
• Minimal Investment, Maximum Return: Converting an existing paved space into a pickleball court requires minimal infrastructure compared to other recreational facilities, providing a cost-effective path to significant community value.

We acknowledge concerns regarding the introduction of pickleball near a NYCHA campus but are confident that this addition can transcend stereotypes and foster unity. Pickleball is a growing sport and all communities should have access to learning about it.

Too often, amenities are focused on youth, leaving our older residents shortchanged. Introducing pickleball will cater to a broader demographic, promoting physical health and social interaction among middle-aged and senior residents.

The implementation requires minimal modification to the existing space. By installing sleeves for net poles and providing storage for nets, we ensure that the field remains versatile for other activities. The addition of court lines is all that is needed to make the space pickleball-ready. This setup does not require permanent infrastructure and will not interfere with other uses when pickleball is not being played.

Affordability and accessibility are at the core of this proposal. Unlike golf concessions (Another activity focused on older residents) offered by the city which may be financially restrictive for some, pickleball is economically inclusive.

Incorporating a pickleball court at Hallett’s Point Playground aligns with OANA’s mission to invest in the health, happiness, and social fabric of our community. It’s about creating a space where generations can connect, thrive, and redefine what it means to age actively. Let’s unlock the potential within our existing resources and pave the way for a healthier, happier community, one volley at a time.

Please go to bit.ly/pickleballpetition to sign the petition.

*Richard Khuzami is the President of Old Astoria Neighborhood Association (OANA). OANA is a 501c3 non-profit focusing on the part of Astoria from Steinway Street/East River to the North, 21st St to the East, Queensborough Plaza to the South, and the East River to the West. 

(Richard Khuzami)

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Three illegal marijuana shops raided in the Rockaways leading to one arrest, $82K in fines: NYC Sheriff

South Queens lawmakers are applauding New York City Sheriff Anthony Miranda and his team for raiding three illegal marijuana shops in the Rockaways last week.

Two of the stores are located less than 600 feet from a church, and a third shop is less than 200 feet from a public library frequented by children. The shops were not only illegally selling marijuana, but also narcotics and alcohol, according to Assemblymember Stacey Pheffer Amato, who coordinated with the Sheriff’s Office on the crackdown which resulted in the confiscation of the illegal drugs, along with an arrest and more than $82,000 in summonses and violations.

Read More
0
Southeast Queens man charged with possessing cache of ghost guns after Tuesday raid in Cambria Heights: DA

A Cambria Heights man was criminally charged with possessing an arsenal of ghost guns, including assault weapons, silencers and other weapons-related paraphernalia after a search warrant was executed at his home on 235th Street Tuesday night.

Lenold Caesar, 43, was arraigned Jan. 30 in Queens Criminal Court on a 33-count complaint charging him with multiple criminal possession of a weapon counts and other crimes.

Read More
0
Op-ed: Commonsense Solutions for Northeast Queens

Jan. 31, 2024 Op-ed by: Tom Suozzi

In my congressional race to replace George Santos on Feb. 13, I have emphasized the need to move beyond partisan finger-pointing and address the real problems people face. At the national level, that means bipartisan solutions on immigration, the cost of living, climate, Israel, Ukraine, and so much more. In Northeast Queens, there are local issues that I would like to weigh in on.

Read More
0
Load More Articles