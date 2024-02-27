You are reading

Op-Ed: Protect older adults in Queens from abuse

Senior woman crossing (Getty Images)

Feb. 27, 2024 By Shyvonne Noboa

We face a number of challenges as we age. But perhaps one of the most distressing is elder abuse. A 2021 study found that more than 1 in 10 older adults in New York State has experienced mistreatment.

Elder abuse refers to neglect, financial exploitation, emotional or verbal abuse, and physical abuse of older adults, often by a trusted caretaker or relative.

According to a 2023 report from the Center for an Urban Future, Queens has the largest population of older adults of any county in the state. More than 400,000 residents of our borough are age 65 or older. That’s an increase of 39 percent since 2011.

With such a significant number of older adults calling Queens home, all of us need to do our part to combat elder abuse in our community. My organization, Sunnyside Community Services, is leading the way with a new Elder Justice Program funded by NYC Aging that tackles this important issue with a three-pronged approach: awareness, prevention, and support.

Identifying common warning signs is a critical first step to preventing elder abuse. To provide this important knowledge to as many people as possible, we offer educational trainings and outreach to community partners, professional groups, and the public.

For those already experiencing abuse, we have social workers and professional staff who can offer case assistance, counseling, support groups, and help with safety measures such as changing locks and installing hidden cameras. These services are free and are available to any resident of Western Queens who is age 60 or older.

The older adults in our communities deserve to live free from mistreatment and abuse. The new Elder Justice Program at Sunnyside Community Services will provide the tools and support needed to confront elder abuse in Queens.

  • * Shyvonne Noboa is the Associate Executive Director for Older Adult Services at Sunnyside Community Services, leading a team of 65 staff members and managing a budget exceeding $7 million. With over a decade at SCS, she’s been instrumental in its success, directing caregiver services and launching innovative programs. Previously, she held roles at various community-focused organizations including Jamaica Hospital and SelfHelp. Shyvonne holds a master’s degree in social work specializing in gerontology from New York University and is a licensed master social worker (LMSW).

 

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Dozens of people, believed to be migrants, found living in cramped Queens cellar

Mayor Eric Adams confirmed that dozens of people, believed to be migrants, were found living illegally inside a commercial business in South Richmond Hill on Monday afternoon.

The cellar dwellers were discovered inside an illegal conversion of a 2-story, mixed-use building on Liberty Avenue in South Richmond Hill, according to the city’s Department of Buildings. DOB Inspectors were called to the scene at 132-03 Liberty Ave. by FDNY first responders after fire prevention inspectors acting on a tip found the people living in cramped and illegal conditions.

Read More
0
Brooklyn man charged with manslaughter, DWI, for Astoria collision that killed his wife: DA

New details have emerged in the case against a Brooklyn man who allegedly crashed into several cars in Astoria last week while driving drunk, and then drove off in the wrecked vehicle to a residential block in Maspeth four miles away with a gravely injured passenger. The passenger turned out to be his wife, who later died, and the boozed driver told investigators that the couple was being followed when the collision occurred, according to the criminal complaint.

Rey Perez, 27, of Caton Avenue in Flatbush, was arraigned on Friday in Queens Criminal Court on charges of manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter and other crimes for speeding through stop signs last Thursday morning, crashing into another vehicle and two parked cars, before speeding from the scene to Maspeth where he sought help for his wife, 29-year-old Bridget Enriquez, who later succumbed to her injuries.

Read More
0
Woman sought for slashing cabbie during a robbery near LaGuardia Airport: NYPD

Police are searching for a woman who attacked a cab driver in East Elmhurst during a robbery more than two weeks ago.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 11 after the cabbie picked up the suspect in Manhattan. The driver told investigators that the woman initially wanted to be taken to LaGuardia Airport but instead decided to be dropped off  nearby in front of 89-00 23rd Ave. at around 2 a.m. 

Read More
0
Load More Articles