You are reading

Op-ed: Why now is the time to invest in hands-on STEM education for NYC students

Via Getty Images

Oct. 18, 2024 By Tara Bellevue

If there is one value I hold most dear from my 20 years of experience as both an educator and administrator, it is this: Students deserve equitable access to opportunity for college, career, and future success — no matter where their pathways may lead. Here in New York City, opportunity increasingly lies in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields, which have seen significant local growth in recent years.

But the tremendous opportunities STEM presents are unfortunately not yet equally accessible to all students. Despite recent gains, women and many people of color, especially Black and Hispanic communities, are still underrepresented. This goes for both STEM degree attainment, as well as participation in the workforce and especially in leadership positions.

The key to closing this gap, and making access to opportunity more equitable, is early intervention. New York City is addressing this critical area with a range of initiatives, from newly standardized math curricula for middle and high school, to offering camps during spring break and summer.

It is a start — but the city has room to do more. We need to take advantage of every opportunity for smart investments in real-world, hands-on STEM education targeted at underrepresented students that can integrate seamlessly into their regular school day, and augment what they are already learning in the classroom.

The proposed JFK STEAM Center in Queens is a prime example. It would be part of the JFK Airport redevelopment, creating a space for local students to build skills in mechanical engineering, cybersecurity and AI tech, aviation and more — including the arts as an additional field of study. Students would use state-of-the-art equipment and engage directly with industry professionals.

The Queens location is one key way this proposal would ensure that equity is a focal point for the STEAM Center’s unique learning opportunities. In a borough with significant racial and socioeconomic diversity, the JFK STEAM Center would particularly support students from under-resourced backgrounds in Southeast Queens.

Furthermore, the JFK STEAM Center would focus on work-based learning, which research shows is especially effective for advancing equity and opportunity. All learning experiences would drive toward three main outcomes: students would be able to identify their own career aspirations, come away with tangible skills relevant across multiple fields, and build the social capital with industry professionals that is so critical to harnessing future opportunities.

In this way, it would align with other effective programming in New York City, like the Brooklyn STEAM Center — and then go a step further, with an even more comprehensive approach. Under the guidance of national education nonprofit NAF’s design, the JFK STEAM Center would offer two more elements to complement work-based learning and internships: rigorous, career-focused curricula; and advisory boards where businesspeople and community leaders can play an active role in designing learning experiences. Over the past 45 years, NAF has witnessed that this approach enhances student performance, supports school and district priorities, and promotes collaboration between education and business leaders to strengthen local economies and talent pipelines.

Our local elected officials in Queens are eager to make this a reality, with $25,000 in discretionary funds recently allocated for the next stages of planning the JFK STEAM Center. The critical next step is ensuring that additional funding is included in the city budget at the end of this year. By investing in more innovative and equitable educational experiences like this, New York City can widen the gateway to opportunity for our city’s brilliant students and ensure they are primed for future success.

 

  • *Tara Bellevue is the Vice President, DEIA Strategic Alliances & Business Development, at NAF, a national nonprofit that partners with public schools and businesses to prepare high school students for future careers.
email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Bike-riding suspect sought for late-night groping incident in Ozone Park: NYPD

Police from the 106th Precinct in Ozone Park are looking for a cyclist who accosted a 21-year-old woman as she walked at night near the intersection of Cross Bay Boulevard and Liberty Avenue.

The incident occurred just after midnight on Monday, Oct. 7, as the stranger rode up behind the victim and forcibly touched her buttocks, police said on Wednesday. The man sped away on his bike in an unknown direction. The woman was not injured during the incident. 

Read More
0
Alleged squatter indicted for illegally occupying Howard Beach home: DA

A Hollis woman was indicted by a Queens grand jury on charges of burglary, criminal trespass and other related crimes for illegally occupying a single-family home in Howard Beach.

Laurel Bay, 49, of 198th Street, was arraigned Thursday in Queens Supreme Court on a five-count indictment for allegedly squatting in a house on 99th Street that had been vacant since 2012, with the homeowner managing the property from out of state.

Read More
0
E train rider beaten with a skateboard during attempted robbery, suspect remains at large a month later: NYPD

Police from the 112th Precinct in Forest Hills and Transit District 20 are looking for a suspect who weaponized a skateboard to bludgeon an E train rider last month.

The attack went down during the early morning hours of Monday, Sept. 16, as the 36-year-old victim was sitting on a southbound E approaching the Forest Hills–71st Avenue station at around 3 a.m. when a stranger approached. The intruder attempted to remove property from the victim’s pocket. The targeted rider began to record the older man with his cell phone. The stranger grabbed a skateboard from another rider and smashed the victim in his head, police said Tuesday.

Read More
0
Load More Articles