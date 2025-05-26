You are reading

Ottomanelli’s by the Water to host free summer concert series in Hunters Point South Park

F. Ottomanelli’s by the Water in Long Island City. File photo by Czarinna Andres

May 26, 2025

A new summer concert series is coming to the Long Island City waterfront, aiming to highlight local talent and create a family-friendly arts destination at Hunters Point South Park.

Frank Ottomanelli’s by the Water, located at 52-10 Center Blvd., is launching a weekly live performance series beginning Wednesday, June 4, with a special performance by 10-year-old blues and rock artist Bay Melnick Virgolino.

Virgolino, who performs under the stage name “The Only Bay,” is a rising musician known for his powerful vocals and guitar skills. His performance will take place at 6 p.m. on the newly installed outdoor stage within the restaurant’s event space, situated just steps from the East River and with a backdrop of the Manhattan skyline.

“This kid is phenomenal,” said owner Frank Ottomanelli, who noted that Virgolino played his first live concert before the age of seven.

Ottomanelli said the series is designed to showcase Long Island City’s artistic community while giving residents a reason to enjoy the waterfront during summer evenings. He will also host an art class for children during Virgolino’s set to encourage family engagement.

F. Ottomanelli’s by the Water will host weekly performances by local artists throughout the summer. File photo by Czarinna Andres

“There’s a tremendous amount of talent in Long Island City in various forms and shapes,” he said. “So I think on a summer night, to be able to attend a free concert in the park would be very entertaining.”

Performances are scheduled for Wednesday nights throughout the summer, though dates may shift based on artist availability. Ottomanelli is currently calling on local artists from all disciplines to apply for performance slots. He is also seeking sponsorships to provide artists with stipends.

The event series is part of a broader effort by Ottomanelli to expand his venue’s footprint as a community hub. In addition to installing the performance stage, he has added more tables and chairs to accommodate larger crowds and is in the process of opening a new outdoor bar adjacent to the event space. Guests will be able to enjoy food and drinks from Ottomanelli’s by the Water during all events.

With the Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks display set to return to the Hudson River this year, Ottomanelli said he is planning a “full weekend of performances” to give Queens residents an alternative local celebration for Independence Day.

A neighborhood talent show is also being planned for August.

“Let’s face it, Long Island City is all families with kids and very young people that live in the neighborhood,” Ottomanelli said. “I think this will be a really nice addition to the park and very well received by the community.”

For more information or to register your interest to take part, email Frank, Ottomanelli’s by the Water at fottomanelli@att.net.

