Over 300 Jackson Heights families receive groceries in Food Bank For NYC mobile pantry event

May 15, 2025 By Czarinna Andres

More than 300 families in Jackson Heights received fresh, nutritious groceries this week during a special food distribution organized by Food Bank For New York City at Travers Park.

The initiative, part of the Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry Program and supported by Goya Foods, was held in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month and aimed to highlight the critical link between nutrition and mental wellness.

In total, more than 3,000 pounds of healthy food were distributed in Jackson Heights. The event brought much-needed support to residents while emphasizing how a lack of access to nutritious food can significantly impact mental health and daily functioning.

“Without access to healthy food, families face increased risk of depression, fatigue, anxiety, and cognitive challenges,” said Melissa Pino, Senior Mobile Pantry Manager for Food Bank For NYC. “These issues can deeply impact school performance, job stability, and daily life.”

The food distribution was supported by Goya Foods, one of the nation’s largest Hispanic-owned food companies, as part of its Goya Gives and Goya Cares initiatives.

“As a company dedicated to nourishing families and individuals for nearly 90 years, we recognize the essential need for our communities in need to have access to nutritious food,” said Rafael Toro, Goya’s National Director of Public Relations. “We are grateful to work alongside the Food Bank For New York City to contribute to this vital effort and help bring relief to those facing food insecurity.”

More than 1.3 million New Yorkers, including nearly 294,000 residents in Queens, currently face food insecurity, according to Food Bank For NYC. In Jackson Heights—one of the most densely populated and diverse neighborhoods in the borough—rising housing costs and inflation have made it increasingly difficult for families to access fresh food on a regular basis.

“The population in this neighborhood is only growing, and with a higher population comes higher needs,” added Pino.

The Mobile Pantry Program brings nutritious groceries directly to communities with the highest levels of need, filling gaps in the food distribution network, particularly in areas lacking traditional pantries or supermarkets. The program is one of many ways Food Bank For NYC works to support economic and public health stability across the five boroughs.

Founded in 1983, Food Bank For New York City has distributed over 1.6 billion meals through a network of more than 800 food pantries, soup kitchens, and schools citywide. As part of its broader mission, the organization is increasingly drawing attention to the intersection of food insecurity and mental health, advocating for holistic solutions to support the well-being of all New Yorkers.