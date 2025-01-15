You are reading

Overflow Coffee blends quality brews with a mission to give back in Long Island City

Overflow Coffee at 46-36 Vernon Blvd in LIC. Photos by Jessica Militello

Jan. 15, 2025 By Jessica Militello

Overflow Coffee, located at 46-36 Vernon Blvd in Long Island City, is redefining the neighborhood café experience by combining quality coffee with a commitment to community.

Since its October opening, the shop has donated 5% of every sale to support the Renew Queens Community Center, which offers events, classes, and programs for all ages.

Owners Chris Lee and Autumn Middleton envisioned Overflow Coffee as more than just a place to grab a drink. “A coffee shop could be a great place for good coffee and also a place where people can gather and have a sense of community,” said Middleton, who also serves as the director of Renew Queens.

The idea for Overflow Coffee began at Wellspring Church in Long Island City, where Lee and Middleton first met. Their shared goal of opening a coffee shop with a mission brought them together. “When Chris had the idea, he was like, I don’t want just to open a coffee shop; I want there to be a mission and purpose behind it,” Middleton said.

Since then, the café has become a hub for both coffee lovers and community members. Overflow Coffee supports local businesses by sourcing pastries from Brooklyn’s Native Bread and Pastry, tea from Harney and Sons in Upstate New York, and crafting its syrups in-house. “Our goal was to create a quality experience, make really good coffee, and invite people into the story of generosity,” Lee explained.

The Renew Queens Community Center, which benefits from Overflow’s donations, hosts creative arts programs, community festivals, and seasonal outreach events, such as a Christmas party for refugee families. The center’s mission aligns closely with the café’s vision.

Overflow Coffee is open daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Lee and Middleton are constantly exploring ways to deepen their connection to the community. With plans for a Lunar New Year drink and a growing list of regulars, the owners are optimistic about the future.

“We’re just really grateful,” said Middleton. “Vernon Boulevard is such a staple in Long Island City, and we’re just so grateful to be so well received by the community. It’s been really beautiful to see people welcome us.”

email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Body found wrapped in trash bags under bed in Kew Gardens Hills apartment, cause of death under investigation: NYPD

Detectives from the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows are investigating after the body of a 55-year-old man was discovered wrapped in trash bags and stuffed under a bed in a Kew Gardens Hills apartment three blocks east of Flushing Meadows Corona Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to a 911 call of a man in need of a wellness check at 137-17 70th Ave. at 5 p.m. and found him unconscious and unresponsive, police said. EMS responded to the location and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Read More
0
Over $38K in cannabis products seized from unlicensed Forest Hills shop near school and park: DA

An unlicensed Forest Hills cannabis shop located near a public park and a junior high school has been padlocked following a raid by law enforcement, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Tuesday.

More than 30 pounds of marijuana, with a street value of more than $38,200, were confiscated along with hundreds of packages of cannabis products following a search of The Smoke Shop at 103-17 Queens Blvd.

Read More
0
Queens man sentenced to 7 years in prison for 2021 attempted kidnapping in Richmond Hill: DA

A Fresh Meadows man was sentenced to seven years in prison for attempting to kidnap a 5-year-old boy in Richmond Hill in July 2021, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Tuesday.

James McGonagle, 27, of Parsons Boulevard, pleaded guilty in Queens Supreme Court in November to attempted kidnapping and endangering the welfare of a child for grabbing the child off a sidewalk before his mother and siblings thwarted the abduction.

Read More
0
Load More Articles