Overflow Coffee blends quality brews with a mission to give back in Long Island City

Jan. 15, 2025 By Jessica Militello

Overflow Coffee, located at 46-36 Vernon Blvd in Long Island City, is redefining the neighborhood café experience by combining quality coffee with a commitment to community.

Since its October opening, the shop has donated 5% of every sale to support the Renew Queens Community Center, which offers events, classes, and programs for all ages.

Owners Chris Lee and Autumn Middleton envisioned Overflow Coffee as more than just a place to grab a drink. “A coffee shop could be a great place for good coffee and also a place where people can gather and have a sense of community,” said Middleton, who also serves as the director of Renew Queens.

The idea for Overflow Coffee began at Wellspring Church in Long Island City, where Lee and Middleton first met. Their shared goal of opening a coffee shop with a mission brought them together. “When Chris had the idea, he was like, I don’t want just to open a coffee shop; I want there to be a mission and purpose behind it,” Middleton said.

Since then, the café has become a hub for both coffee lovers and community members. Overflow Coffee supports local businesses by sourcing pastries from Brooklyn’s Native Bread and Pastry, tea from Harney and Sons in Upstate New York, and crafting its syrups in-house. “Our goal was to create a quality experience, make really good coffee, and invite people into the story of generosity,” Lee explained.

The Renew Queens Community Center, which benefits from Overflow’s donations, hosts creative arts programs, community festivals, and seasonal outreach events, such as a Christmas party for refugee families. The center’s mission aligns closely with the café’s vision.

Overflow Coffee is open daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Lee and Middleton are constantly exploring ways to deepen their connection to the community. With plans for a Lunar New Year drink and a growing list of regulars, the owners are optimistic about the future.

“We’re just really grateful,” said Middleton. “Vernon Boulevard is such a staple in Long Island City, and we’re just so grateful to be so well received by the community. It’s been really beautiful to see people welcome us.”