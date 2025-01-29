P.S. 127 in East Elmhurst celebrates NYC Scholarship Month with college savings workshop

Jan. 29, 2025 By Jessica Militello

In honor of NYC Scholarship month, P.S/I/S 127Q Aerospace Science Magnet School in East Elmhurst hosted a workshop on Jan. 16 to celebrate the school’s achievement of being among the 282,000 public schools that have more than $42 million invested in a 529 direct plan for college.

Parents are often advised to open a 529 college savings account as early as possible, and thanks to the school’s ongoing commitment to guiding families in planning for their children’s future, they have now joined the 90,000 students in Queens who have collectively invested nearly $14.6 million in education savings across the borough.

“We had a wonderful event today with about 50 families,” said Carmen Montas, Principal at P.S 127. “Most of them activated their children’s accounts and learned about opportunities through the Save for College Program. “We have the unique opportunity to start talking to our students from the time they are three and four years old about their plans and careers.”

Assembly Member Larinda Hooks, who represents District 35, which includes Corona, LeFrak City, East Elmhurst, and Rego Park, attended the event alongside Principal Carmen Montas, Parent Coordinator Lincia Hamilton, and School District 30’s Family Leadership Coordinator Marco Dominguez.

The event featured a presentation on the Save for College Program, which provided parents and guardians with step-by-step guidance on activating and accessing their children’s NYC Scholarship Accounts. The presentation also emphasized the importance of early financial planning for education, encouraging families to take practical, budget-friendly steps toward their children’s academic and career goals.

NYC Kids RISE, a nonprofit organization that helps families build financial assets for their children’s future education, provides an opportunity for students to begin saving for college from an early age. Through its Save for College Program, the initiative offers participating families a NYC Scholarship Account with an initial $100 investment, giving them a head start on long-term savings.

“The NYC Kids RISE Save for College Program has been amazing,” said Hamilton. “I’ve seen parents get very excited when they previously thought there was no hope. They tell me, ‘There’s a lot of money to send my kid to school,’ and I guide them to start taking small steps to big dreams.”

To help families maximize their savings, the program offers workshops and events where parents can learn about additional opportunities to grow their child’s account. Families can also earn up to $175 in rewards by completing key milestones, such as activating their scholarship account, opening a personal college savings account, and making their own contributions.

The NYC Kids RISE program has also provided outreach tools and digital and print materials to help students and their families succeed. The combined effort of the program and the school’s leaders has helped encourage over 840 students at P.S 127 to invest nearly $150,000 so far.

“Everyone investing in the Save for College Program is investing in your child’s ability to go to college and have whatever career they dream of having—this is the first step,” said Hooks.